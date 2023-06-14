He is the man behind the much acclaimed short film Milenge JannatMein'.

He is the young Turk Sammir Patel. What inspired you to make the film 'Milenge Jannat Mein'?

Last year in July my beloved mother passed away, my sister was not allowed to visit my moms grave, thats where the idea came up and then i was visiting the graveyard regularly and the whole story and characters came up.

What is the message you want to give to the audiences?

Its a beautiful journey of a young muslim girl where she finds a meaning of life and death.The questions she is seeking find answers in an indirect but deep manner.

How did you cast for the film?

Some through Auditions and some are my long associations like Mr. Brijendra Kala who plays the grave digger Sulaiman in the film, who witnesses death each day but has a very different perspective of life and death.

Where did you shoot this film and did you face any hassles during the making of this film?

We shot in Mumbai Madh island mainly. The Main hassle was to create the graveyard because none of the actual locations gave us the permission to shoot.

Which festivals are you planning to screen the film?

Mami, Raindance international film festival , sundance international film festival and all the major international film festivals to begin with.

What are your future plans?

My next feature tentatively named Blind date goes on floor soon , then A web-series with a major ott, Pink Vodka a thriller comedy film and Kabar se Pehle khabar a black comedy film.

Are all your films going to be message based?

Not really but I would like go hand in hand with out and out entertainment and message based cinema.