Headlines Campus along with Dejavu brings you an extravagant party hotspot

Who doesn't like partying? If you too like, then we have extremely exciting news to share.

Headlines Campus, Dubai's best-known spot for live events and delightful food, has announced its big collaboration with Dubai's leading nightlife company, Dejavu Entertainment and Events. Together, these two brands have decided to cause waves in Dubai's nightlife realm with their unique event ideas.

Headlines Campus, which is a part of Fusion Group owned by Suneel Bhambhani, is admired for its outstanding events. To date, they have put on numerous shows with super-talented and renowned artists and have seen great footfalls. Now that they are uniting with Dejavu Entertainment and Events, they are surely going to raise the entertainment bar. The night is going to be even merrier and crazier!

Everything's in place. This collaboration will give us the best live events with the most talented artists from Bollywood, which will include not only prominent musicians but also rising stars. You see, Headlines Campus and Dejavu Entertainment and Events want to create a growth opportunity for everyone. The event will launch on September 1, 2022, at Headlines Campus.

Mark the date. Only a few days left!!!

While Suneel Bhambhani is Dubai's leading indie pop nightlife entrepreneur and Rahul Kaul's Dejavu is ruling Dubai's indo-fusion nightlife vibe, it would be fun to see what these two skilled party and events hosts will bring. Well, they are focusing on live events. And live events have their own aura, their own shine, don't they? There's no doubt that Headlines Campus (with Dejavu) will emerge as an unparalleled party hotspot.

Suneel Bhambhani of Fusion Group has worked with Headlines for a long time.

He took the brand to another level and is ceaselessly doing the same.

Besides Headlines Campus, Fusion Group also includes Rooftop Lounge, Chinese Village and a couple of more nightlife companies. We wish both the company good luck.

