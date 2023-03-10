Healoxy Awarded as Delhi’s Most Trusted Medical Equipment Supplier and Health Care Service Provider

Healoxy Pvt. Ltd. Received the Industry Leaders Award 2022 for its Outstanding contribution in the Healthcare Sector.

Kamal Singh (CEO, Healoxy Pvt. Ltd.) receiving the Brand Empower’s ILA 2022 Award

Healoxy Pvt. Ltd. received massive accolades for being persistently devoted to bringing innovation and the latest technology to the healthcare industry. Mr. Kamal Singh, CEO & Founder of Healoxy Pvt. Ltd. was felicitated as the “Most Trusted Medical Equipment Supplier & Health Care Service Provider” in Delhi NCR at the most eminent corporate award show named Industry Leaders Awards 2022 by the empowering and evergreen Bollywood Diva Sonali Bendre. Mr. Singh’s company received this prestigious award for positively impacting the lives of people by providing one stop healthcare solutions.

After being felicitated on the sparkling night of the ILA award 2022, the CEO of Healoxy Pvt. Ltd. quoted that “It’s been a great pleasure and honor to receive the award from such renowned celebrities, all thanks to the Industry Leaders Awards jury for acknowledging our work. We are committed to bring more unparalleled business ethics to young entrepreneurs and we hope to be the nominees for this respectful award show for the upcoming years as well. Our expertise lies in providing top-quality and advanced medical equipment ensuring high customer satisfaction.

The marvelous red carpet stage of the most eminent and renowned Industry Leaders Awards 2022 is being presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. , whose vision was imprinted by the most remarkable and magnificent personality “Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh” (CEO & Founder of Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. and Brand Empower). He is a versatile personality and is an inspiration for MSME businesses and startup entrepreneurs. Moreover, he has also made his gracious presence at many corporate events and helped contemporary business delegates to eradicate the grassroots problems and strengthen our Indian economy in multifold directions.

The successful night of the ILA award 2022 was completely lit up with the gracious presence of Mrs. Sonali Bendre, an incredible and warm personality who is an inspiration and a warrior. She honored 100+ leaders from various industries who were nominated for their extensive diligence and creative work in their respective domains. Moreover, the winners were selected based on their outstanding performance, self-reliance, perseverance, innovative ideas, quality, and supportive nature to their contemporaries.

Being the CEO, Mr. Kamal Singh retains an unprecedented and in-depth understanding of the medical industry. His company is committed to provide pharmaceutically approved and trusted equipment in the entire NCR region. Most importantly, with their holistic and sustainable approach, they aim to provide client-centric and satisfactory services at the best economical price structure. In addition to this, Mr. Kamal Singh has a team of professionals who are well-trained and skilled to bring excellence and pathbreaking services to this industry.

Their supplied medical equipment are fully furnished and are checked & tested with modern techniques that ensure lasting performance and robust structure. These are also highly recommendable and specifically designed for the hospitals and medical healthcare sector. And, Healoxy Pvt. Ltd. is determined and devoted to providing hassle-free services to its clients.