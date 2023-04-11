Healthspring And Smart Commute Foundation Organises A Cyclathon On The Occasion Of World Health Day 2023

This event is in sync with our National Health Policy 2017 where the emphasis is on “Wellness and Fitness” led by our PM right from the day he took up the office.

Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai, Dr Vishwanathan Iyer with group of Cyclists at Healthspring Centre

Healthspring is proud to be associated with “Cycle Chalwa, City bachwa” and Smart Commute Foundation a group of eminent Cyclists in the city, led by the bicycle mayor of Mumbai, and a renowned Neuro Surgeon Dr. Viswanathan Iyer for Cycling in the city covering a distance of 15 Km from- the Cuffe parade touching each Healthspring Centre from Cuffe Parade, Goregaon, Mulund, Powai, to mark the 75th Year of World Health Organization (WHO) and spread the message that it is the best form of exercise, for any age, to keep yourself fit and also protect the environment, which is available to any individual at no cost, except for the cost of owning a cycle.

India is home to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including Diabetes, Hypertension, Bronchial Asthma, and Chronic Respiratory Illnesses, where Life Style Changes can play a significant role in preventing NCDs, and once any of the NCDs affect, control, or in some cases reverse the ailment.

Healthspring has been in the field of “Preventive Medicine” right from its inception, (12 Years) is actively promoting Prevention and being healthy and with this group of committed Cyclists. We urge higher authorities to incorporate appropriate steps (separate Cycling Track all over the city) for encouraging this alternative transport mode which is environmentally friendly as well.

So come and join “Cycle chalwa, City Bachwa”, Smart Commute Foundation, and Healthspring to maintain and improve your Health.

Saykal Chalva, Ani Swatala Ani Mumbaila Vachava!

“Best Exercise for All Ages to Maintain Health and Keep the Environment free From any Pollution!”

Venue and Date & Time: Healthspring Cuffe Parade, “Good Friday” 7th April 2023

7am- 8 am: Health Talk

Shri Nalawade DCP,(Crime Narcotics)

CPRA President and CPRA Members

Guest of Honour Indrani Malkani, Ashoka Fellow, Chairman, V Citizens Action Network (VCAN)