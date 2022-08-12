Healthy Crunch: Why Your Family Deserves Nutritious Food That Tastes Wonderful

We all know that healthy eating is essential, but it can be hard to find snacks that are good for you, and taste good too.

Snacking is important to fuel yourself throughout the day, but if there isn’t anything healthy to munch on that you enjoy, you’re bound to reach for something that won’t fuel your body very well. Healthy Crunch is a snack company that is changing the way we see healthy food, creating items that are exciting, tasty, and good for you at the same time.

Healthy Crunch is a Canada-based company that also ships to the United States. Their mission is to innovate your favorite everyday foods, making them more nutritious and super delicious. They offer a wide variety of snacks, including granola bars, rice crispy squares, nut-free trail mixes, and coconut chips. In addition, Healthy Crunch provides items that can be used to make meals like chia jams and seed butters. If you have a dietary restriction, they have items that will work for you too, from allergen-friendly to gluten-free to keto to vegan to kosher. “We want to help everyone find food that tastes delicious and makes them feel good at the same time,” said Founder and CCO (Chief Crunch Officer), Julie Bednarski. “Our food is flavorful while still being a healthy choice for children and adults alike.”

Julie Bednarski is a registered dietician and trained chef who is passionate about helping the world get healthy. But, while she could make healthy meals for herself, it was hard to find something suitable for snack time. So, she decided to do something about it. She started by making kale chips and quickly expanded her selections from there. Now, Healthy Crunch is a movement to change the way people eat.

With Healthy Crunch, you no longer have to feel guilty about snacking. Instead, their flavorful and healthy snacks will have you reaching for their products again and again.