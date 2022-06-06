HECS Group Inaugurates Its Corporate Office and Lays Foundation Stone for Its Second Manufacturing Unit

HECS, a leading South Indian Environmental Solutions provider on 26th May 2022, inaugurated its corporate office at Guindy Industrial Estate.

The corporate office was inaugurated by Thiru Siva. V. Meyyanathan Hon. Minister of Environment and Climate Change, TN, in the presence of Mr Dustin Bickel (Economic Officer, US Consulate). The event also marked the virtual foundation stone laying of the HECS manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal.

The event was well attended by over 250 well-wishers, including various leaders from top Industrial houses in the country and across the globe.

During his speech at the inaugural event, Mr Dustin Bickel - Economic Officer of the US Consulate, stressed the bilateral cooperation between both countries on environmental protection and climate change. He also spoke regarding the growing need for sustainable development.

Hon Minister of Environment and Climate Change Thiru Siva. V. Meyyanathan spoke about the importance of preserving our Environment and Water bodies and adopting the latest technologies in pursuit of the same. He also mentioned various initiatives of the Tamil Nadu Government towards this. He also mentioned the manufacturing unit being set up by HECS at Vallam Vadagal to manufacture Sewage Treatment Plants and stressed the need for treating and reusing sewage.

Dr JR Moses, the CEO and Managing Director of HECS, further spoke about the journey of the company over the last 25 years since its humble inception in the year 1997. He spoke about the various advancements in technology over the years in this field. He also added that in its 25th year of operation, the company crossed the 100 Cr revenue mark in the financial year 21-22 for the first time and ended the financial year with a total revenue of 120 Cr. He mentioned the efforts put in by HECS in manufacturing and spoke about their new manufacturing facility, which is to be set up at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal on the outskirts of Chennai, which will be operational by Oct 2022.

For details visit: www.hecspstp.com