HECS Launches ‘SMART’ Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with IoT and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Hubert Enviro Care Systems P Ltd (HECS) recently launched its upgraded range of ‘SMART’ Ultima + Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants in Chennai.

These units were unveiled at the foundation stone laying ceremony of HECS’s Second Manufacturing unit by Thiru. Siva. V. Meyyanathan (Minister of Environment and Climate Change - TN) in the presence of Mr Dustin Bickel (Economic Officer, US Consulate) and over 200 Industry leaders from across India and the globe. Speaking at the unveiling, the Honorable Minister stressed on the importance of treating sewage and the need to adopt the latest technologies to preserve our Environment and Water bodies. He also acknowledged the efforts put in by HECS towards manufacturing economic Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants.

Dr JR Moses, CEO of HECS, stated that the newly launched ‘Smart’ Packaged Sewage Treatment Plants are an Industry first in India and are set to revolutionize this segment. He also noted that HECS has always been at the forefront of technological innovation and that the unit carries cutting-edge features such as remote operation, realtime remote monitoring, AI-powered reporting and self-diagnosis, allowing the end-user to remotely view performance data realtime from their computing device. He also added that their R&D data showed a significant improvement in performance and operation of the units provided along with the IoT / AI integration in comparison with others.

Sangeeth Moses, Director of HECS, further added that these Compact STPs are setting a new benchmark in India in terms of quality, ease of use, operational efficiency and performance. These factory-manufactured and pre-tested products address the major grievances which are common in other technologies. He also stated that since its launch a few months back, its first manufacturing unit in Chennai has been operating at full capacity and that the second state-of-art manufacturing unit at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal will be operational by the end of Oct 2022. He also mentioned that the upcoming manufacturing unit has a capacity to manufacture 500-600 units per year.

For product details: www.hecspstp.com