Hema Niranjan - the unsung crusader who continues to change lives of many with her kindness and relentless efforts.

Kindness is losing its essence they say, but then there are people like Hema Niranjan who defy the odds and serve people with utmost selflessness.

Hema hails from the Silicon Valley of India, Bangalore. Hema comes from a humble household wherein her father is a reputed Government school teacher in Hassan and mother is a homemaker.

Hema got married to Niranjan, co-founder of an illustrious Air Ambulance service called ICATT, a first of its kind in India, at the age of 21. Hema holds a Diploma in education and an MA in English Literature. Hema has also pursued an interior designing course at the Jain Universit, Bengaluru. Hema mentions that her husband has always been very supportive about her choices. Hema and Niranjan are blessed with Maanvi, their bright eyed daughter who's currently studying at the decorated Candor International Institute in Bengaluru. Hema adds, "I consistently encourage Maanvi to pursue creative fields such as acting, modelling, dance, sports or anything that interests her. I believe children should be given the liberty to carve their own paths and not choose a career influenced by anyone's opinion."

Hema helms three organizations with her creative and analytical expertise - 'Dezign Code,' 'Hunger Camp Restaurant,' and the 'Hunger Camp NGO.'

'Dezign Code' is an unique, upbeat organisation that has been revolutionizing the Indian Interior Designing market. Some of the most prominent themes curated by the 'Dezign Code' includes the pirate-themed interior, the village-themed interior, ship-themed interior amongst others. The organisation is a favourite hub for art lovers who want to explore modern interior designs, especially in Goa, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Hema Niranjan along with her business partner, Chetan Patel, started an army themed resturant, 'Hunger Camp,' a first of its kind in India in 2019. The restaurant also paved way for 'The Hunger Camp NGO,' another initiative spearheaded by Hema Niranjan to celebrate and honour the martyrs. Hema further stated, "I believe it is essential for humans to constant support each other in every possible way. Another activity that we undertake at the 'Hunger Camp NGO' in association with the 'Hunger Camp Restaurant' is the one wherein I make sure that we serve scrumptious meals at our restaurant to orphans who are deprived of the luxury of enjoying a hearty meal at restaurants. During the COVID-19 catastrophe, we also worked towards feeding 2 means everyday to migrant workers for a duration of 2 months.

Rajalanchana is yet another NGO where I serve as the Vice President. Here, we believe that is highly imperative to look after the environment the way the environment has been looking after us. Our recent endeavour involved encouraging people to plant atleast two trees infront of their homes. We have also had the opportunity to organise special classes and food to 100 students who had failed their SSLC and were preparing for their supplementary exams."

Hema continues, "I see myself inspiring young women to aim higher and achieve everything they aspire to be. A woman shouldn't restrict herself from wanting to achieve something because of the lack of a role model or proper guidance. I intend to be that role model for young women. When I see my daughter shaping up to be a responsible, kind-hearted and selfless girl, it warms my heart and reminds me that I am on the right path. She donated 50,000 INR from modelling towards CM COVID relief fund to help people in need and I couldn’t be more proud of her thought and compassion.

I also see myself fighting for things that make a difference, this tops my priority list. I am looking towards immersing myself with work that supports animal rights and spreads awareness about Emergency response techniques. Every next step I take will be towards building a happier place for animals and humans to live in harmony. I believe there's so much more that we need to do to help these special creations by God. I plan to dedicate myself towards bettering the state of animal rights in the country in the near future."

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal