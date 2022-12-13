Breaking News
Hemant Sharan prevalence his magic, and Dhoop Chhaon hits the eight crore mark!

Updated on: 13 December,2022 03:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The film Dhoop Chhaon, which was released on November 4, recovered its cost. With a normal display on the essential day of its conveyance, Dhoop Chhaon achieved the one-crore mark in its most critical week.

The Bollywood family drama Dhoop Chhaon starring Aham Sharma and Rahul Dev has collected around Rs. 1.3 Crore on its first week. In its second week, it earns a collection of Rs. 2.23 crores. Dhoop Chhaon assembled just Rs 1.92 cr besides, Rs 1.4 cr collections in the third and fourth weeks independently. At the start of the following month collection of the movie reached approximately 92 and 73 lakhs in the fifth and sixth weeks respectively. Its overseas collection grabbed around 55 lakhs. After six weeks of business, the total collection of the film has claimed up to around Rs 8.9 cr.


Dhoop Chhaon, a film considering Indian family values, was regarded by the business’ driving model scholarly people. The film 'Dhoop Chhaon' has been made under Forever Big Entertainment's banner. The makers of the film are Sakshi Jain and Sachit Jain. The boss is Hemant Sharan and the story is additionally made by him and the thought by Sanjay Jain. In Dhoop Chhaon, entertainers Rahul Dev, Samikssha Batnagar, Aham Sharma, Atul Srivastava, Rahul Bagga, Shubhangi Latkar, Ashish Dixit, Abhishek Duhan, Simrithi Bathija and Chahatt Khanna are in key positions. The USP (unique selling point) of this film is its song. All the songs are loved by the audience. Music arrangers are Amitabh Ranjan, Neeraj Sridhar and Kashi Richard. Veteran Bollywood entertainers Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Anweshaa, Bhoomi Trivedi, Salman Ali and Arun Dev Yadav have progressed their voices to the tunes of this film. Dhoop Chhaon is marketed by Nikshay Maurya and his team who is also the Associate Director of this film.



First week collection

1.3 crore

Second week collection

2.23 crore

Third week collection

1.92 crore

Fourth week collection

1.4 crore

Fifth week collection

92 lakhs

Sixth week collection

73 lakhs

Overseas collection

55 lakhs

Total collection

8.9 crore

