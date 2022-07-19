Here's what makes Manoj Dembla one of the remarkable Chartered Accountants of India

Chartered Accountancy is by far one of the most challenging and highly reputed professions in India. The journey to becoming a Chartered Accountant is tedious with a lot of ups and downs. Those who succeed in cracking the examination and have a thorough understanding of the field go on to become a massive success in the field of finance and accountancy. Manoj Dembla is one such prominent name whose work ethos makes him India's well-known Chartered Accountant.

With his roots in Rajasthan's Bikaner and upbringing in Jaipur, the CA is currently based in Mumbai. Ever since Mr. Manoj Dembla began his career in the field of accountancy and finance, he ensured to maintain consistency with his successful academic track record. Being a gold medalist in the coveted Panjab University, he is also a rank holder and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Mr. Dembla's experience of more than three decades across different industries like automobiles, telecom, entertainment, infrastructure and real estate make him a profound Chartered Accountant in India. Having worked for years in the financial horizon, Manoj Dembla has a thorough knowledge of all facets of Finance, Accounts, Statutory Compliance, Project Financing, Commercial & Legal Operations and Business Management across diversified sectors.

Nevertheless, being the best in the business, his core expertise lies in Working Capital Management, Finalization, Taxation, Audits-Internal & Statutory, Liasoning, Fund Mobilization & Treasury Management and leading group initiatives for organization objectives. Currently, Manoj Dembla is working as an Advisor - Finance, Accounts & Taxation and is also an Insolvency Professional at India's leading music and entertainment company T-Series.

In the past, he has worked at Deloitte and Vodafone. Known for his out-of-the-box approach and optimistic methodology, he is considered the go-to financial person in the organisation. At T-Series, he manages a myriad of activities like cash flow analysis, treasury management and financial strategy. In addition, he works closely with the top management in planning, implementing and processing different business operational activities.

For his commendable work, he has been awarded the CFO100 Award in 2014, 2016 and 2020. Besides this, he is an author with a curious mind and a Web3 enthusiast who loves to explore different aspects of the field of finance and cryptocurrency. Among other activities, he has supported the financial closure of the Ganga Expressway Project and has played an instrumental role in arranging a Rupee Term Loan of INR 2,400 Crores for the Agra Inner Ring Road Project. He also played a very vital role in Receivables Management for the three Formula 1 Races held in 2011,2012 and 2013 in Greater Noida, India.