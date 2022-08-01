Here's All You Need To Know About India's Upcoming Food And Music Festival - Beat Street

Food and music go hand in hand — agreeable or not, there is no better way to experience entertainment with culinary arts and music.

And nothing is more satisfying than enjoying the food festival with a mix of arts and entertainment. Among many food carnivals, Beat Street is one of the anticipated food and music festivals where culinary diversity will be celebrated from different parts of India under the same roof.

The primary focus of Beat Street is to bring different food delicacies to the people from various Indian cities. Every city is known for its signature street food, and this festival is said to have more than 50 restaurants participate, thereby taking people's taste buds to another level. The three-day festival will begin from August 26 to August 28 at JLN Stadium in India's capital city, New Delhi.

Season 1 will take place in 5 different cities — starting with Delhi in August, thereafter going to Jaipur, Chandigarh, Raipur, Pune, and finally back to Delhi again!

This eventful evening is for people above 16, and will showcase scrumptious street food from six different Indian cities. While the event will take place in New Delhi, there will be particular zones created to transport the audience to different cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, New Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Surprise Act: To create a mesmerizing vibe, Beat Street will have performances by artists like Akcent, Willy William, Jillionaire, The Yellow Diary, Seede Maut, Prabhdeep, Lisa Mishra, among many others. Along with these stellar performances lined up in the pipeline, the audience will get to experience the best food, music and drinks with other interesting activities.

Other than this, Beat Street will have spectacular art installations like the sneaker zone that will take everyone down the memory lane to their childhood. Considered the biggest food and music festival, Beat Street celebrates street culture and brings unique street experiences to the spectators.

Bringing an unparalleled experience with different cultures, the general tickets for Beat Street begin with Rs 449 and go up to Rs 999 for VIP buyers. The tickets are already up on PayTM Insider. If you are someone who loves street food, music and art, Beat Street will surely give you an experience of a lifetime.

To buy the tickets, you can visit -

www.insider.in/beat-street--aug26-2022/event