Here’s How Cakeology By Khushi Malani Is Sweetening The Deal For Cake Artists And Home Bakers

Fests are perfect for having fun and planning an outing with friends; almost everyone attends a couple every year.

While we indulge in good times and enjoy the rhythm of life, there are some companies working hard to give you a good time. Talking about a definite team that leaves no stone unturned in providing a perfect time to its contestants, Cakeology - Cake Fest and Beyond is one such company led by founder Khushi Malani that lets people discover themselves.

Cakeology was started in Mumbai in 2016 by 42-year-old Khushi Malani. She graduated in 2012 from the PME School of Cake Decorating in Knightsbridge, United Kingdom. She is now the only certified trainer in Mumbai and has completed numerous international training programmes. “I've always had a knack for crafts, and I loved baking when I was younger. I made the decision to combine my two passions and started reading about the rapidly expanding field of cake decorating. I began baking exotic cakes in Dubai, where I currently reside with my husband and three kids, and I used to receive orders for cakes for weddings, anniversaries, and birthdays,” said Khushi Malani about her approach towards starting a new chapter in her life. Her work ethic and commendable talent were two important things that attracted people to her. And today she has an A-listed company running under her.

Inspiration beyond imagination– Khushi Malani

Khushi experimented with cartoon characters, structural cakes and even sugar flowers to explore all areas of experiments. Then she stumbled upon PME School of Cake Decorating, Knightsbridge, UK. Soon after that, she decided to go ahead and pursue this and become the first to run an internationally recognised and approved Teacher Training course in India. The PME training helped Khushi to develop her skills and establish a workshop in the city of Mumbai.

Mindset: the key to success

As time went on, this organisation realised the potential of the growing home bakers segment. The next definitive step was to give them a platform to showcase their skills and lead the mindset that gave birth to Cakeology back in 2016. For the past seven years, it has operated successfully in Mumbai and also debuted a Bengaluru show this year. The intention is to host a cake show in each of India's regions going forward. Over 12,000 visitors with a specific interest in the baking and pastry industries attended Cakeology 2022. Notably, the show is now acknowledged as a venue for the industry to debut new products, ingredients, accessories and technology, as well as forecast and identify industry trends. A carefully crafted events calendar that meets and practically fulfills every professional need of a discerning cake and pastry specialist supports this build-up process.

Growth and triumph

Now in its sixth year, Cakeology - Cake Fest & Beyond has grown up to 25% year on year and remains the only programme devoted to the Indian home baking and retail baking industries. Due to the show's solid conceptual foundation, viewers attend from all over India as well as Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, and Kenya, to name a few. The cherry on top was when, in 2022, the prestigious Cake Masters Magazine Awards, also known as the Cake Oscars, named Cakeology the Best Cake Show in the World.

With its sheer dedication and hard work, Cakeology under the leadership of Khushi Malani is establishing itself as a thought leader in the domain while also building an empire of its own.