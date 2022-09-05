Here's How Gujarat's Parth Velani is Achieving His Goals In Life

Parth Velani, a writer from Gujarat, has made a mark for himself in the world of literature and books. Recently, Parth released his book called The Cricket Guide.

The book has received a good response so far. From a technology student to an author, Parth has come a long and wants to keep growing every year.

Talking about Parth Velani's background, he hails from a simple family in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. It is also his birthplace. Parth was born on August 19, 1996. From childhood, he was a curious kid, loved playing cricket, and had big dreams. Like the game cricket, in real life, Parth wanted to knock it out of the park when it came to his professional life.

Parth completed his graduation in Electrical engineering. He was a good student and applied for Masters in Ahmedabad Institute of Technology. Velani passed with flying colours and earned a Master's degree in Technology. After completing his education, Parth decided to follow his other dream of becoming a writer.

When asked what keeps him going on in life, author Parth Velani says, "I always wanted to do things differently. I wanted to do something by myself and I thought why not something related to cricket. After doing good work in the digital marketing space, I started writing The Cricket Guide. I am happy the book is out for people to read. I am getting messages online about how much they enjoyed reading the book and how they felt like they're in a cricket stadium."

Parth Velani is full of hopes and dreams. He wants to keep working as much as possible, have financial stability, and happy life and travel to as many places as possible. In his free time, Parth enjoys reading and watching movies and plays. He loves to explore different food places with family and friends.

