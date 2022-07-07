Here's How RoboApe Plans To Be The Next Cryptocurrency To Explode In 2022

The introduction of meme coins into the crypto space was more or less a joke. Why? These digital assets were designed to poke fun at cryptocurrency.

However, the widespread success and adoption of cryptocurrencies has caused a change in the approach of tokens which are in the meme sector. Now, these crypto tokens are interested in making a name for themselves and offering real-life applications.

The success and growth of Dogecoin in 2021 led to a new movement in the coin market - the development of meme tokens with utilities. Next came Shiba Inu and several dog-themed tokens. Each of them promised users innovative utilities. But many have failed to live up to the hype. Although, hope is not lost for the meme sector. It's time for a new meme coin to make its way into the cryptocurrency market and make its way to the top.

RoboApe is set to be the newest addition to the meme sector that will leave a mark on the crypto space. This piece will look at all the essential details about this cryptocurrency.

What is RoboApe?

RoboApe is a futuristic meme coin that's committed to long-term growth. To support this growth, this meme token relies on a community-driven approach and constantly rewards its user with several prizes. According to its development team, RoboApe aims to take over the meme sector and be the most popular meme coin. They have laid out a well-written roadmap and tokenomics that will guide this token till it gets to the top.

RoboApe will serve as a deflationary token for meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts. There will be a RoboApe academy that will be responsible for educating people about the benefits of cryptocurrency. By doing this, they are contributing to the push for worldwide adoption. RoboApe is committed to giving back to its users. As a result, it will organise charity games and events that will reward them for participating on the network. In addition, members of the RoboApe community will enjoy access to exclusive merchandise.

What is the RoboApe Ecosystem?

There's no doubt that RoboApe will be an interesting choice to add to your portfolio. Unlike other coins in the same category, RoboApe wants to be more than just a means of payment. It aims to be a token that will rise to the top of the crypto market and be a first-choice for users. To do this, RoboApe will feature an ecosystem. But what exactly is this ecosystem?

The RoboApe ecosystem comprises different elements that offer users access to next-generation features. The ecosystem includes; RoboApe Finance, RoboApe Swap, RoboApe NFT, RoboApe eSports, and an effective burning mechanism.

RoboApe Finance

RBA will be the native deflationary token of this platform. It will be used to facilitate transactions on the RoboApe ecosystem, and as a store of value.

RoboApe Swap

This DeFi platform will offer crypto users access to the best decentralized finance features. Meme lovers and crypto enthusiasts will be able to swap their digital tokens on this platform.

RoboApe NFT

RoboApe doesn't leave out NFT lovers. It offers them a dedicated marketplace where they can create and swap NFTs. Users will be able to mint RoboApe cards and sell them on the platform.

RoboApe eSports

This is an eSports platform to let users enjoy a unique virtual gaming experience. Users will have access to several in-game items.

Burning Mechanism

RoboApe employs an effective burning mechanism to keep the price of its token down. This mechanism will burn a certain quantity of tokens paid as transaction fees. Therefore, the total number of tokens in circulation is always decreasing.

