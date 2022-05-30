Here’s what makes Kanpeki, a Japanese skincare brand different

Kanpeki is a Japanese skincare brand which is breaking away from the limited surface level claims and presents a revolutionary vision.

The brand believes that beauty is inseparable from overall health and has curated a line of products keeping the Japanese philosophy of nourishment and skin rejuvenation at its core. Kanpeki has three main ranges - Kanpeki Labs, Kanpeki Homecare and Kanpeki Professional Care.

With an experience of 25 years in skincare, Kanpeki has now introduced Kanpeki Labs in India. It caters to a host of skin concerns while constantly adapting and evolving. Multi faceted in its approach, Kanpeki Labs engineers skin solutions that counteract the effects of arduous lifestyle, pollutants and UV rays.

Each product from Kanpeki Labs is crafted in small batches to assure only the most premium quality each time and ensure you and your skin gets a long-lasting solution. Their product range features the perfect amalgamation of advanced scientific research and generational wisdom of Japanese culture. The unique formulation of every skin care product that Kanpeki labs bring is fortified by 7 skin superfood ingredients, which are Aloe barbadensis Leaf Juice (Aloe Vera), Althaea officinalis Root, Benincasa hispida Fruit, Carica papaya Fruit, Hibiscus sabdariffa Root, Parmelia perlata Lichen and Zingiber officinale Rhizome.

The product line includes, but is not limited to cleansers, unique exfoliators, face masks- which are all curated by confluencing traditional Japanese wisdom to modern science.

Some best selling products to bookmark are Purifying Gel, an everyday cleanser that deep cleanses without stripping your skin. It is an ideal pick especially for oily and congested skin, and is a gentle cleanser with Papaya and Aloe Vera for an everyday cleanse. Another Kanpeki Labs essential that cannot be missed out is Cleansing Balm, a Double Cleansing Staple ideal to remove makeup and sunscreen without an abrasive or drying formula that also nourishes your skin at the same time. Next in line is the Souffle Mask, an Antioxidant Repairing Mask that breathes a new life into your skin damaged by free radicals. The smart formula neutralizes the free radicals while also promoting collagen synthesis making your skin appear plumper and rejuvenated.

If you are looking for something that exfoliates your skin gently without being too heavy or causing purging or inflammation, check out the Enzyme Microfoliant, a dual power Moisturizing & Decongesting Exfoliator that activates on coming in contact with water and breaks down the bond of dead cells to shed it off. One of their other best selling product in the market is Argan Emulsion, a luxe creamy texture moisturizer that glides on skin like butter without feeling heavy. It helps with both

moisturization and hydration and is especially made for sensitive skin to repair skin barrier and rejuvenate your skin at the same time.

The last one on the list of ‘Must Have’ Kanpeki Labs essentials is the Derma Care Concentrate, an Exfoliating Midnight Reboot Serum that works at night to revive, re- energize and renew your skin by increasing cell turnover, reversing the sign of radical damage and working on pigmentation and scars.

The active ingredients used in all Kanpeki Labs products are extracted from powerful botanicals, ethically sourced from nature to revive, repair and rejuvenate your skin. The products are packed with vitalzing energies of nature and remain free from harmful chemicals. If you are someone who wants to go for skincare options that come with a promise of conscious beauty and research backed formulations, keep Kanpeki Labs on your radar for your next skincare haul.

You can shop from amazon.in and kanpekiskin.com