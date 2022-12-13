Here’s Why Crypto Analysts Expect Big Eyes To Outperform Top Performers Like Decentraland And Filecoin

Over the past few years, digital assets like cryptocurrencies, meme coins, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been driving a wave of financial inclusion as decentralized finance (DeFi) emerges as a sustainable alternative to traditional services.

With rallying returns, these assets have been drawing investors across the globe. The cherry on the cake is the way how they eliminate dependence on centralized service providers like clearing houses, brokerage firms, and escrow agents by leveraging smart contracts.

Given the deluge of cryptocurrencies in the market today, it is natural to be confused. If you're having difficulty choosing dependable crypto options, you can always start your journey with some research. Just select some of the top performers like Big Eyes (BIG) , Decentraland (MANA), and Filecoin (FIL) and start reading up about them. Next, weigh their pros and cons and then choose the ones that best suit your investment goals. To help you get started, here's a brief overview of what's impressive about these three cryptocurrencies.

Big Eyes: Making DeFi Tools Less Confusing

Big Eyes is a meme coin that is based on the life of a cat called Big whose biggest complex was his big eyes. Born in Washington DC, the cat thought his big eyes made him look cute and meek, which was a weakness. It took a series of tumultuous events with lots of travelling to change his mind and he started earning millions by inspiring memes based on himself.

The meme coin has been designed with the express goal of helping more investors to switch to DeFi tools to earn passive income. With its robust back-end system and resources like guides, it aims to make the DeFi ecosystem less confusing and more accessible.

Its native token is BIG which can be used for various transactional uses like staking, funding marketing campaigns, and accessing rewards. With a total supply of 200,000,000 units, these tokens will be available on presale for those interested. The platform will be launching an NFT series over time to enable its users to ramp up their passive income.

Also, Big Eyes has a policy of incentivized participation wherein users can look forward to NFTs and BIG Tokens as rewards. For buying the BIG Token on presale, users have the option of either using cryptocurrencies like ETH or BNB, or debit or credit cards. In case they use their debit or credit cards, they would first have to purchase ETH or BNB tokens and then proceed. Another thing that users need to ensure is that they have an activated digital wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. The digital wallet they choose must be compatible with Wallet Connect. Next, all they have to do is to select their payment method and make the payment. The purchased tokens can be later accessed on the claims page.

Decentraland To Broadcast Club Venue Event Live

Decentraland is a virtual platform where its users own all assets. They get to explore new opportunities, create new assets and trade them to generate passive income. Users can explore and buy assets. Plus, using the platform's builder tool, they can create new challenges and artwork for participating in events and bag prizes. Its native token is MANA and it can be used for various transactional purposes like staking token swapping and payments. Recently, Decentraland announced that its new club venue set up as part of the Miami Art Week would be broadcast live starting November 30, 2022. The event would be broadcast in association with Dollhouse and Meta Fashion House. Participants can look forward to the opportunity to interact and attend exciting live parties. More details can be found on Decentraland's official website.

Filecoin Launches dMRV Data DAO

Filecoin is an open-source cloud marketplace to store and retrieve data. By combining its tools with IPFS, Filecoin offers its users a distributed protocol to store their data sets more securely. As anyone can participate in the selection process for storage providers, users get the most competitive rates. It has rolled out a native token called FIL which can be used for various transactions and other related purposes on the network. Recently, Filecoin announced the launch of a dMRV Data DAO called Catalog which has been designed as an incentivized network to support carbon projects. With the new tool, carbon project developers will be able to analyze, access, store and self-govern data.

As is evident from the features mentioned above, Big Eyes, Filecoin and Decentraland have garnered a global user base with their unmatched functionality. Their unique use cases are probably why investors have a tough time choosing a favourite among the three. However, if cryptocurrency analysts are to be believed, Big Eyes is the leader of the pack with its higher growth potential and multiple opportunities to earn rewards. Plus, it is well-positioned to drive impact in the crypto industry given how it plans to "unconfuse" DeFi protocols.

