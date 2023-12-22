Heritage Cyberworld launches DRONA, a pioneering cybersecurity initiative

DRONA is a comprehensive initiative to tackle the dynamic nature of cyber threats, says Dhruv Pandit, Founder of Heritage Cyberworld.

In the face of relentless and ever-evolving cyber threats that pose a constant risk to critical systems and data, Heritage Cyberworld has announced the launch of DRONA, a pioneering step to fortify organisational defences.

DRONA stands for Detection, Response, Organisation, Network, and Analysis, and represents a comprehensive initiative to combat the dynamic nature of cyber threats. It brings together cutting-edge technologies, skilled professionals, and robust processes to establish a proactive and all-encompassing defence mechanism against cyber attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhruv Pandit, Founder, CTO, and Director of Heritage Cyberworld LLP, said, “The DRONA Cyber Security Command Control Centre adopts a comprehensive approach to cyber defence with 24/7 monitoring and ensures constant vigilance against potential threats, allowing for swift response and mitigation. The integrated system also incorporates advanced protection mechanisms to fortify digital infrastructure and sophisticated detection capabilities to identify and neutralise threats before they can cause harm.”

One of the standout features of DRONA is its cutting-edge digital forensic capabilities. In the aftermath of a cyber incident, the centre provides invaluable support through forensic analysis, unravelling the intricacies of cyber attacks. This not only aids in understanding the modus operandi of attackers but also facilitates the strengthening of cyber defence to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Mr Pandit’s latest initiative is not merely a strategic move for enhancing organisational cybersecurity but also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the nation cyber-safe and enhance employment opportunities in cybersecurity.

At the core of DRONA is a team of highly skilled professionals and seasoned experts in cybersecurity and digital forensics. Armed with years of industry experience and an in-depth understanding of the ever-evolving threat landscape, the team stands ready to counter ongoing cyber attacks.

Mr Pandit’s vision is very clear - to empower the nation with a robust defence against cyber threats. His vision extends to cultivating one lakh Cyber Yoddhas (cyber warriors) and bolstering the nation’s cybersecurity by establishing Integrated Cybersecurity Command Control Centres in different cities.

With DRONA, Mr Pandit, who has been reorganised as India’s Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur, has not only created a bastion against cyber threats but has also set the stage for India to emerge as a leader in cybersecurity. His commitment to constant innovation and alignment with national goals mark a significant step forward in the ongoing battle for a secure digital future.