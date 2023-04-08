High Voltage Detox Drink 16oz Review and Detox Shampoo plus 5 Day Flush Review

If you’re in the market for detox drink to flush out your system and mask the toxins to pass a drug test, then High Voltage is a brand you will come across fast. In this High Voltage detox drink review I’m going to tell you all you need to know.

High Voltage detox drink is a 16 fluid ounce product. We will go into detail about how to use it, and whether it works (as well as telling you exactly how a detox drink should work).

I will be comparing High Voltage products to the following very high-quality detox products. You can check them out in advance right here:

So this isn’t just a detox drink review, it’s a review of the entire High Voltage range. So, we will cover High Voltage detox shampoo, High Voltage detox double flush (claimed to be a more potent detox drink), and the companies permanent 5 day flush (a combo liquid and capsule product).

High Voltage Detox Drink Ingredients & Properties

On the surface, High Voltage detox drink seems like one that would work. It contains the following key elements:

Creatine which converts creatinine (always found in urine)

Vitamin B1 & vitamin B12 (used to stain urine yellow)

Milk Thistle (known to help with detoxification)

Burdock Root & other diuretics (you urinate more frequently)

Caffeine & sugars (can speed up metabolism and removal)

All of these are contained in the proprietary blend, which has a total of 985 mg of ingredients. That isn’t a lot, when you consider the task it has ahead of it though.

Also, the amount of sugar concerns me. That’s 40 g of high fructose corn syrup in there. Not only is that bad sugar, but that’s an incredible amount in such a small amount of liquid.

Although sugar can slightly speed things up, it’s not a major element so I don’t understand why it’s in their in such great volume, other than possibly to disguise the taste of other elements.

But as other detox drinks with many of the same ingredients avoid this ridiculous amount of sugar, I don’t think that’s the case. Certainly, the amount of sugar rules this drink out as an option for diabetics.

Here’s How A Detox Drink Should Work

It’s important to understand that a detox drink does not permanently detoxify your body. A detox drink is a masking agent.

It works by pushing more toxins out of the body at a faster rate than you can achieve naturally. This clears out everything immediately passing through the kidneys.

Because it takes a few hours for your body to process more, it creates a gap in the flow of toxins during which you can exploit it by submitting a clean sample.

A good quality detox drink also floods the body with things found in urine, so some are passed through as waste. This keeps your urine appearing balanced.

Does High Voltage Detox Drink Work?

The million dollar question that any High Voltage detox drink 16 0z review has to answer is simple. Does it work to pass a drug test?

For me, it does have the potential because a lot of the ingredients in it are in more potent detox drinks.

But there are two problems. Firstly, there’s just not enough of the proprietary blend. There needs to be two or three times the volume to really flush you out.

A 16 fluid ounce detox drink of any type is simply not enough. It would only stand a chance of working if you have a very small body size, say you’re female, and your drug metabolite levels are low.

If you smoke more than two or three joints per week, then this simply isn’t going to work for you.

Sure, you could double up to make it a full 32 fluid ounce drink, but what’s the point?

And, when the company claim that will work on anyone under 240 lbs. (when reputable detox drinks suggest you double up at over 200 lbs. in body weight), and that it will keep you clean for seven hours (which is impossible), then I have to conclude this review by questioning whether it’s worth the risk of trying this detox drink.

There is also High Voltage detox double flush detox drink. It’s a much stronger proprietary blend, but still low in total volume compared to competitors.

However, it has the same problem. It’s only a 16 fluid ounces drink, and it’s just not strong enough to flush you out properly.

Better Alternatives To High Voltage Detox (And Double Flush Detox Drink)

There are a pair far better, more potent, and more trusted, detox drinks out there compared to High Voltage.

Rescue Cleanse

This is the 1 most trusted a potent detox drink on the market. It’s a full 32 fluid ounce drink, and it’s available at a reasonable price (less than $60 direct from Clear Choice).

It will keep you clean for up to 5 hours, and has a potent proprietary blend that is far more effective and capable at giving you several hours toxin free. No additional water needed, just drink, urinate, and pass a drug test.

Rescue Cleanse is available to buy directly from Clear Choice, through their testnegative website.

Mega Clean

This is the second best option for a detox drink that works. You can buy it widely, but I wouldn’t recommend you use on its own if possible. Only do that in an emergency, because it’s not as potent as Rescue Cleanse.

The best way to use it to buy it from Test Clear. If you do, you’ll get it bundled up with six powerful pre-rid pills completely free. That allows you to do a 24 hour detox on the day before your test, leaving less toxins in your body for Mega Clean to mask.

Whether you use Rescue Cleanse or Mega Clean, I would always advocate a 24 hour detox as a minimum, if you have that time, because it really helps a lot. An alternative method is using fake pee for the drug test, it’s relatively easy to use, check out villagevoice for a detailed guide.

High Voltage Detox Shampoo

High Voltage full cleanse shampoo is a hair follicle shampoo that’s claimed to open up the hair shaft, flush out drug toxins, and then shut them up.

It only costs around $30, and you’ll see a ton of positive user reviews.

It’s available in two different bottles, a plain clear bottle, and a newer pump bottle. Both have identical shampoo inside.

Does High Voltage Detox Shampoo Remove Drug Toxins?

Look, for that low price you are never going to pass a drug test. This is cheap and nasty stuff that doesn’t work at all.

Plus, I’ve never found a shampoo that can clean out drug toxins on its own anyway. Not even the most potent, old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, can do that on its own.

The reason is simple. The term “hair follicle shampoo” is deceptive. A drug removing shampoo actually has to open up the hard cuticle layer of each hair strand, and flush out the toxins trapped underneath.

That’s a tough and invasive job, that takes several run through is the method that helps to open up the cuticle layer, and achieve the removal of every single toxin.

Best Method Of Passing Hair Drug Test

There is only one non-invasive way to pass a hair drug test. It’s called the Macujo method, and it will cost you around $300 to do, and take 3 – 5 days to complete.

The key ingredient is old style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo. It’s potent, and can flush out most drug toxins, but you have to use in conjunction with the other ingredients in the Macujo method, in the correct order, in order to open up the cuticle layer to allow it to get to work.

Old-style Aloe Toxin Rid can be bought direct from Test Clear.

High Voltage Saliva Cleansing Mouthwash

High Voltage saliva cleansing mouthwash claims to neutralize your saliva for up to 30 minutes.

You simply pour half of the in your mouth, swill it around, and spit out. Then repeat the process to get rid of drug toxins and stop them appearing for a short time so you can pass a mouth swab drug test.

I’ve tried this and it doesn’t work. I tested it with a cheap posted mouth swab test that I was given. Because I had a cheap test I could do, I used this is an experiment. I waited 10 minutes after using it, did the swab, and posted it for analysis.

As a THC detox, it’s rubbish. Just like all the other High Voltage products I’m reviewing here, it simply doesn’t work well, and there are far better alternatives.

Best Saliva Neutralizing Mouthwash Alternative

There’s only one saliva neutralizing mouthwash product that really works, and it’s called Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum.

Don’t let the name fool you, it’s not actually gum at all. It’s a small capsule (think headache capsule sized) of very concentrated mouthwash liquid.

You can pop it in your mouth discreetly even with somebody in the room with you. Cough, cup your hand to your mouth, split the capsule, and work it around gently with your tongue.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum will neutralize you for up to 15 minutes. It allows you to clean your saliva on the spot, straight after an interview, at the roadside, or wherever.

You can buy Oral Clear gum direct from Clear Choice, via their website at testnegative.

High Voltage Detox Permanent 5 Day Flush

High-voltage permanent 5 day flush is a combo product. It contains a pair of High Voltage detox drinks, alongside capsules of detox powder.

The idea is simple. For five days, you take six capsules that will help to flush out more drug toxins than you can achieve naturally with water. You’ll continue to drink water throughout the day, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

On day one and day five though, you’ll drink a 20 fluid ounce High Voltage detox drink. The idea is that these will also help to push out more toxins.

But as a masking agent, what’s the point in taking the detox drink on day one? Why not just have more pills to take instead?

Plus, on the final day, you use the second detox drink. But unless you’ve timed it so it’s the day of your test, then you’ll still need another detox drink on the day of your test as an insurance policy, to mask any stray toxins.

Can it work to pass a drug test? For me, the pills aren’t strong enough, and the detox drinks are pointless.

A far better result could be achieved with good quality detox pills, and then a full 32 fluid ounce bottle of Rescue Cleanse on the day of your test.

Best Alternative Permanent Detox: Toxin Rid

I just talked about the combo of good quality detox pills and then Rescue Cleanse on the day of your test to mask any stray toxins.

The best alternative permanent detox pill course is called Toxin Rid.

Available in course lengths from a single day through to 10 days in length, it gives you plenty of options for getting clean. Toxi

If you don’t have much time before your test, then the short courses of up to 3 days in length are great for pushing out a ton of toxins, leaving less work for the detox drink to do on the day.

The longer courses, especially the 7 and 10 day courses, are a true permanent detox. Even me as a daily weed smoker, was testing clean in seven days when using the longest 10 day course before a drug test.

The best combo, and my recommended strategy for passing a drug test overall, is to do the longest possible Toxin Rid course you can in the time you have available.

Then, use a home drug test two hours before you leave. If you are still testing positive, drink the bottle of Rescue Cleanse to mask the remaining toxins, and then head off to pass a drug test.

