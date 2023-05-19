Higher Returns Of Up To 8.60 percent P.A. With Maximum Safety. Choose Bajaj Finance FD

Fixed deposits are popular investment options for risk-averse investors looking for a sound financial tool.

Since this is a fixed-income instrument where current FD rates get locked in when booking the FD, the returns can be predicted even before investing. Making it a perfect tool for those looking to invest in FD to materialise their financial goals. In a nutshell, this instrument is ideal for a variety of investor classes and reasons be it hedging against riskier equity investments to balance portfolios or realise goals seamlessly. This widely preferred tool is the perfect fit.

There are multiple FD options available in the market and choosing one can be a daunting task. However, if you are looking for the best fixed deposit rates, maximum safety and flexible payouts all at once your options simmer down to the industry leader Bajaj Finance. It is one financier that offers the highest FD interest rates going up to 8.60% p.a. along with a suite of other benefits to avail from.

Here are the key features of Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit:

Highest FD interest rates

Bajaj Finance offers FD interest rates up to 8.35% p.a. for citizens aged below 60 years and senior citizens get additional rate benefits up to 0.25% p.a. over and above the base rates. So, if you are a senior citizen, you can easily get returns up to 8.60% p.a. on your deposit.

You can also use an FD calculator to estimate your returns even before you choose to invest in an FD. Here is how much a senior citizen and a citizen aged below 60 can make for different tenures with an investment of Rs. 5 lakh.

The Fixed Deposit Calculator can predict returns making it easier to decide upon the tenure and investment amount based on your desired returns and goals.

Maximum safety of deposit

The safety of funds is a primary criteria when choosing an investment tool. Credit rating agencies rank investments based on risk, timely payments, and records. Higher ratings indicate safer investments. Bajaj Finance is a reputed financial institution with a long-standing history of financial stability. It has been accredited with ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and [ICRA]AAA(Stable), which directs the highest level of safety and stability. So, you need not worry about your hard-earned money when investing in an FD.

Flexible payout

Bajaj Finance offers two FD options, cumulative and non-cumulative FD. In a cumulative FD, the interest is compounded and paid out at maturity along with the principal amount the tabular representation for which was given above. However, in a non-cumulative FD, the interest is paid out periodically, such as monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. This is a flexible payout system where one can choose the frequency of the payout basis their income, liquidity needs and goals.

Special tenures offering higher interest rates

In addition to the usual fixed deposit (FD) tenures of 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months, there are a few special tenures that offer a higher rate of interest. These special tenures are 15, 18, 22, 30, 33, and 44 months. If you are looking to earn a higher rate of return on your investment, you may want to consider one of these special tenures.

Small monthly investments

The Systematic Deposit Plan is a monthly savings plan that allows you to invest a fixed amount of money every month for a fixed period of time. The amount you invest can be as low as Rs. 5,000 and the tenure can be from 12 to 60 months. You can earn a fixed interest rate of up to 8.60% p.a. on your investment.

The SDP is a good option for people who want to save money regularly and earn a fixed return on their investment. It is also a good option for people who want to build a corpus for a specific goal, such as a child's education or retirement.

