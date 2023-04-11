Himanshu Singh’s Prisha Foundation Coming Forward For Welfare Of Child Education And Disabled People Nationwide

Free education is being given to children by Prisha Foundation since one year.

Prisha Foundation located in Badarpur, Delhi is continuously working on education and National President of Prisha Foundation Himanshu Singh ji said that in today's time the importance of education has increased a lot. The uses of education are many but it needs to be given a new direction. Education should be such that a person can become familiar with his environment.

Education is a very essential tool for the bright future of all of us. We can achieve anything good in our life by using this means of education. Higher level of education helps people to have social and family respect and a distinct identity. And Prisha Foundation will open its branch in every state, every district and every village of the whole of India and make children get education. So that every home can be educated. Site to cooperate www.foundationprisha.org Contact 9289255455 for more information. Along with this, while inaugurating the tree planting campaign, the National President said that one tree is equal to hundred sons. To keep the environment green and to keep the environment clean, plantation and their protection is necessary. That's why we have to be determined to plant one tree each. And giving instructions to all the members of Prisha Foundation, said that all the members of the Foundation should plant trees from village to city.

Prisha Foundation is a national NGO working for the welfare of widow women, child education, disabled people, and, homeless senior citizens. More than 2.1% percent of the population of India is handicapped yet we have done practically little for the community since freedom. While governments have done their share of work by providing free education and 4 percent reservation in government positions, we still have a long way to go.

Our emphasis has been to develop confidence for the social sector via robust due diligence of all our volunteers, and openness on how contributions affected lives on the ground. We are an enterprise situated in Delhi, India. Established in 2022, it allows people and organisations to collect and give donations easily to any cause they care about. It is an initiative taken by Ms. Saraswati Kumari, Mr. Himanshu Singh, and Mr. Sumit Kumar Mishra.

The Prisha Foundation is a non-profit organization based in India that is dedicated to providing education, healthcare, and other basic necessities to underprivileged communities. The foundation was established in 2014 with the mission of creating a more equitable society where every individual has access to the resources and opportunities needed to live a fulfilling life.

One of the primary objectives of the Prisha Foundation is to provide education to children from low-income families. The organization runs several schools and educational programs that focus on providing quality education to children who would otherwise not have access to it. The foundation also provides scholarships and financial assistance to children who cannot afford to pay for their education.

In addition to education, the Prisha Foundation is also involved in providing healthcare services to underprivileged communities. The organization runs several healthcare programs that focus on providing basic healthcare services to individuals who do not have access to medical facilities. The foundation also organizes health camps and awareness programs to promote good health practices and educate people about various health issues.

Apart from education and healthcare, the Prisha Foundation is also involved in providing basic necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing to those in need. The organization runs several programs that focus on providing these essentials to individuals and families who are struggling to make ends meet.

The Prisha Foundation is run by a team of dedicated volunteers who are passionate about making a difference in the lives of underprivileged communities. The organization relies on the support of donors and volunteers to continue its work and make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it most.

Overall, the Prisha Foundation is a wonderful organization that is making a significant difference in the lives of underprivileged communities in India. Through its various programs and initiatives, the foundation is providing access to education, healthcare, and other basic necessities that are essential for a fulfilling life.

Join us in fighting towards our aim of seeing a poverty-free India within our lives!