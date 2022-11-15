Hira International School awarded the Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2022 by Actress Ameesha Patel

Hira International School has been awarded the Brands Impact Education Excellence Award 2022 for Most Trusted School in Amroha District presented by Actress Ameesha Patel.

Organised by one of the leading branding companies, Brands Impact, Education Excellence Awards were initiated with an agenda to recognise and acknowledge the real doers of the education sector and provide them with a platform to come into the limelight they deserve. Education Excellence Awards are an earnest effort to highlight the contributions of schools, colleges & educational institutions & individuals towards strengthening the nation’s literacy infrastructure.

Affiliated with CBSE, Hira International School was inaugurated a decade back in the year 2012 with a pledge to transform education. The school which is run under the Lala Lallumal Memorial Educational Welfare Trust has made a place for itself and earned an identity of its own in the education sector with overall multifaceted development of its students encouraging them to channelize their highest potential in pursuit of excellence, possible only in a holistic and student-centric environment provided by the Hira International School.

The Education Excellence Awards are a step towards showing gratitude to those who have immensely contributed in the Indian education system and under the able guidance of Mr. Krishna Kumar Agarwal, Chairman and Mr. Subodh Kumar Gupta, Manager of Hira International School, the school has reached great heights and deserves the recognition it has achieved today for honing the talents, skills, and abilities of each and every student.

Hira International School is certified with SOF, ISO, USO, British Council Vigyan Prasar, Fit India Movement, Green Environment and has also been awarded the Swatch Bharat Mission award owing to the special efforts and strategies of Mr. Kapil Kumar Agarwal establishing and maintaining a healthy educational atmosphere in the school.

Education being the back bone of an economy and Indian Education System being one of the oldest education systems in the world, the motive behind conceptualizing the Education Excellence Awards is to contribute towards the promotion of quality education within the country and to empower the students to make more informed decisions. The winners are selected through a refined process, wherein the best performers in the sector are identified and a critical evaluation is conducted based on consumer surveys and opinion polls, both online and offline.

With an updated academic atmosphere which is based on both theory and activity based learning, Hira International School has inculcated a curriculum where students are the primary focus and each and every student is involved in the learning process. The school constantly works on improving teaching methodology turning learning into a combination of classroom study, research and scientific discovery, which has resulted in the school receiving an “A” category by CBSE in the district. The school has also been appreciated by the Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi in his program ‘Man Ki Baat’ in 2020 when he talked to one of the National Level Merit holder students of Hira International School.

The Education Excellence Awards 2022, a celebration of achievements, hard work, and selfless services in the education system were held on 6th November 2022 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Pashchim Vihar and were a huge success.