His Holiness The 14th Dalai lama: The Biggest Ambassador of Peace and Harmoney for the Mankind: Jay Patel

5th December is just another day in many of ours lives. But very few of us are aware of the fact that it is also known as the “International Volunteer Day”. On this International Volunteer Day, who could be better to talk about than His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, says an Indian American Entrepreneur and Film Maker Mr Jay Patel.

When Jay along with his close associate Mr Abhishek Dudhaiya who is a well-known Writer and Director of the Movie ”BHUJ: The Pride of India” went to meet The Dalai Lama at his Official Resident in Mcloed Ganj Dharamshala. A small and beautiful town situated in North-Eastern province of the country. Entire town is filled with peace-love and Harmoney, all the lamas were hanging out on the street from all age group, was a sight to behold. Just the way we imagine and hope our world to be. And the reason behind it is None other than His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, and his end-less efforts that he has made to make world better place for the mankind.

Even at the age of 88 Years, the way His Holiness remains active in his life and travels around the world for his lectures and give teachings for the betterment and peace not just for his people but for the humanity, is just commendable. In the year of 1989, he has also been conferred Nobel Peace Prize.

His own initial life has never been easy, it was full of struggle. Born to a small farmer family in Tibet and initially named Lahmo Thondup which literally translates to “Wish-Fulfilling Goddess”. It is disheartening when you know a fact that a person who has become a synonym of the world peace had to leave his motherland along with his followers and other people, because of Chinese encroachment in Tibet. Not just me but the entire nation is thankful to His Holiness for choosing Dharamshala as a place to settle down and called India their Home. Dharamshala as we all aware is a beautiful place surrounded by the snowy mountains and one can feel himself closer to nature and the presence of His Holiness added a sense of peace and godliness in it with his presence.

When I finally had chance to be in the presence of His Holiness The 14th Dalai Lama, and when he touched my face and blessed me and said “you have a nice beard” also gave a glimpse of his sense of humor, and more over it gave me a sense of inner peace and calmness in me, that experience cannot be described in the words.

I would like to Thank dear Mr Choedak Gyatso, who is a Member of the 17th Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, and Mr. Ven Geshe Ngaba Gangri who is a Chairperson, Vice-chairperson and secretaries of many Tibetan NGOs and a member of Tibetan Local assembly of Mundgod. for being instrumental for this amazing opportunity, that did not changed only my views towards humanity but made me understand the true meaning of it and the amount. I sincerely thank Mr Gyatso and Mr Gangri for taking me to The Tibet Museum, and made me aware of the history of Tibetan people. Your simplicity, kindness and humble nature is something everyone should learn to adapt and the world shall be a better place.

In his Nobel Lecture, the Dalai Lama elaborated on his definition of peace from a Tibetan Buddhist perspective: “Inner peace is the key: if you have inner peace, the external problems do not affect your deep sense of peace and tranquillity. In that state of mind, you can deal with situations with calmness and reason, while keeping your inner happiness. That is very important. Without this inner peace, no matter how comfortable your life is materially, you may still be worried, disturbed or unhappy because of circumstances”.

” He is born to fulfill the wish of peace and humanity for the Mankind”.