“Hjab” is Looking for A Collaboration with Bollywood Star for His New Film

Updated on: 08 August,2022 02:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A renowned Kuwaiti screenwriter and producer “Hjab” is finishing his new film these days.

The film plot is about an Indian expat who arrived in Kuwait for work but he found himself struggling with a criminal organization between east and west Asia.

 

For this purpose, the producer aims to work with a Bollywood star to play this character as his first collaboration with a global start.


 

The shooting for the new featured movie will be started at the beginning of 2023 between Kuwait and India. The picture will be released later in that year on some major MENA video-on-demand platforms (VODs).

 

As people watch these sorts of movies, they better know the perfect cast for this movie. That’s why Hjab asked his followers on his official Twitter account about the preferred Indian young actor they most like who can play the role with perfection and nail it.

 

Once the cast for the movie is selected from Kuwait and India, then they will work together and perhaps this is the chance for both nations to grab on to the opportunity and identify the issues of those people who live in these cross-countries. And this is also a great opportunity for the inhabitants of both countries to explore each other's cultures and to be more understandable and tolerant towards those differences that exist between them due to their different cultures and religions. India is the land of talent with exotic and diverse actors who can play this particular and unique in itself role and nail it. This trend of increasing this cross-nation interaction on an individual basis can pave a path towards a new world of tolerance, opportunities and creative ideas.

