Holistic Healing Post The Covid 19 Pandemic As Explained By Prasad Karmarkar

Karmarkar went further to state that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of holistic healing approaches even further.

Prasad Karmarkar

In today's world, holistic healing approaches are becoming increasingly important as people seek out more natural, sustainable, and effective ways to improve their health and well-being. These approaches offer a comprehensive approach to healing that focuses on the whole person, including their physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. Holistic healing can help individuals cope with the mental and emotional toll of various health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

We sat in conversation with Prasad Karmarkar, A reiki master who has trained under a German teacher Karl Everding. Karmarkar tells us that one important form of holistic healing is Reiki. Reiki is an energy healing practice that originated in Japan and is now practiced worldwide. It involves the transfer of energy from the practitioner's hands to the recipient's body to promote healing and balance. Reiki is believed to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual healing by addressing the root cause of an individual's health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karmarkar went further to state that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of holistic healing approaches even further. The virus has not only affected people physically, but it has also caused widespread stress, anxiety, and emotional turmoil. Holistic healing approaches such as Reiki can help individuals cope with the mental and emotional toll of the pandemic. Reiki can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, provide physical relaxation, and promote overall well-being.

Furthermore, a holistic approach to COVID-19 treatment can help address the underlying health issues that put people at higher risk of severe illness or death from the virus. By focusing on diet, exercise, stress management, and energy healing practices such as Reiki, individuals can improve their overall health and boost their immune systems.

Other holistic healing approaches that have been found to be effective in treating a wide range of conditions include acupuncture, yoga, meditation, massage therapy, and nutritional counseling. These practices address the inter correctness of all aspects of our lives and recognize that our physical health is intimately tied to our emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being. By addressing all aspects of a person's life, holistic healing can promote overall health and prevent future illnesses and diseases.

Finally, Karmarkar concludes the interview by saying holistic healing approaches such as Reiki are becoming increasingly important in today's world as people seek out more natural, sustainable, and effective ways to improve their health and well-being. These approaches can help individuals cope with the mental and emotional toll of various health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic. By addressing the underlying causes of health problems and promoting overall well-being, holistic healing approaches can play an important role in preventing and treating various illnesses and diseases.