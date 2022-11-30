Homegrown IndiaShoppe riding on the rising soft power of Ayurveda

All over the world, everything but ‘Change’ had changed with Covid’19 across all walks of life.

Primarily, the fear instilled by the pandemic only drove people to develop a better understanding of the immediate & important aspects of life like personal hygiene, immunity, mental health, etc. Allopathy or Modern-medicine had been the global choice, in restoring any of the above back to balance. But these quick- fixes lost their grip on the people who are now more welcoming of a sustainable system to ensure their family’s health & safety. Fast-forward to today, and we can witness how several ailments which have sprung out from the rapid changes in our way of life, are being treated with Ayurveda. Such unanimous reception from the people proves the efficacy of Ayurvedic products that are therapeutic in nature. Accessibility to the herbs & naturally derived medicines that go into the formulation of these Ayurvedic remedies make it a sensible option to stick on. But the problem for consumers in subscribing to an Ayurvedic medicine or therapy is that most consumers don’t have easy access to it, with the ‘retail’ standardization & quality that they’re used to. In striving to make effective Ayurvedic products for the premium wellness sector, available even in small cities, towns, and villages, IndiaShoppe offers products for the entire family & household.

The time-tested Ayurveda & Ayurvedic products have become the people’s choice for their family’s health and wellness. From chronic ailments to bleeding bruises, Indians have treated them all with ready remedies based on Ayurveda which would also result in an active & healthy lifestyle. India Shoppe creates a demand for its products through active social-media campaigns and its chain of small-format retail stores & online portals. Additionally, to reach a wider market, India Shoppe has designed Pick-up Centers (P.U.C’s), in several remote locations that are mapped to the nearest store. Such P.U.C.s only purchase merchandise from the stores, they’re mapped to. So a customer could pick his order, from the nearest P.U.C. It can also be explained as – H.O: Parent, Store: Child, Store: Parent, PUC: Child.

Owing to the vast product range in the beauty, lifestyle, health and wellness segments & the growing popularity of Ayurveda, India Shoppe registered a 22% C.A.G.R. from 2020 to 2021 and 2021-2022. The total size is expected to reach INR 1500 crore by the next Financial Year. As the sales in every category of Ayurvedic products are also going northwards. Witnessing such positive consumer sentiments since the beginning of this festive season one can expect that it will give a big boost to winter sales as well. Strategically established new facilities offering rapid pick-up and delivery process are also in place. Mr Rajesh Chandan, Founder and Managing Director, India Shoppe, notes, “This isn’t a surprise, as there has been a significant shift in consumer preference before, during and after Covid’19. Our people are clearly choosing Ayurvedic products that are designed to promote a healthier lifestyle. Our consistently climbing sales figures are evidence of this shift.” Consumption levels of several of our products have doubled from 2020-‘21 to 2021-’22. For eg. Kavach Prash (On & On), Cof-Nil & Ayushwaas (Elements Wellness).

Additionally, reflecting their commitment to farmers of this agricultural land, India Shoppe has developed plant and soil care products under “Indiagro”. After diligent scientific research, these products help in retaining the quality of the plant and soil. In less than a decade, India Shoppe has created a strong and loyal customer base across the country because it is one of the few companies to have adopted an open and transparent approach regarding the quality of ingredients and making products of high quality. Also, India Shoppe adheres to FSSAI and ISO 9001:2015 standards to maintain the health and safety of the products it offers. Investing constantly in research to come up with safe and good quality products, India Shoppe boasts of 100% vegetarian and chemical-free health and wellness products based on the tried and tested practices of Ayurveda.

At the peak of the Covid pandemic, when the Union Health Ministry encouraged everyone to take a spoon/ dose of Chavanprash (Ayurvedic goo-ey preparation loaded with anti-oxidants & immunity boosters) twice daily, it hiked the consumption of our equivalent, “On & On Kavach Prash”.

Equipped with a state-of-the-art E-commerce portal, a well-established network of 16 Warehouses, 50 Stores, and 655 Pick-up Centre (PUC) across the country, IndiaShoppe has built its footprints in the local market and is now, planning to explore the edges and expand the market, especially into neighboring countries and take this success to the next level. With a vision to grow further and to be a large value creator, India Shoppe is eyeing further expanding its scale of operations by setting up more Distribution Centers for quicker deliveries, opening more stores, and investing in new product lines & technology.