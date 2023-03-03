How a Health EMI Card Can Help You Manage the Cost of Healthcare

With medical inflation rising faster than the country’s inflation, healthcare emergencies are scary. But with Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card you get support during a medical emergency and also for staying proactive for your health with regular tests.

In the recently announced union budget, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated over Rs 86,200 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in Budget 2022-23, a 16.5% YoY increase. The government allocations have been matching the constant increase in healthcare costs, especially after the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite this, almost 69% of the patient care falls on private institutions which leads to exorbitant out-of-pocket expenses on the patient side.

Various studies suggest that 67% of the healthcare expenditure is on medicines. Other areas of expenditure include the fees of the doctor, hospitalization, laboratory tests, injectables, vitamin supplements and other OTC drugs both at public and private health facilities and chemists. Even though health insurance is still finding its ground in India, most of these expenditures are not covered. But the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card covers it all.

This digital-first Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card offers coverage of hospital, pharmacy and diagnostic bills together. More importantly, the card can be used at over 5,500 healthcare partners including Apollo, Manipal Hospitals, Fortis, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Dr. Batra’s, VLCC, Sabka Dentist, Kaya, etc., in more than 1,000 cities in India.

The Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card can help avail over 1000+ treatments like Hair Transplants, Cosmetic Treatments, IVF Treatments, Maternity Care, ENT Treatments, Plastic Surgeries, Oncology Treatments, Stem Cell Treatments, Vascular Surgery, Orthopedic Treatments among others. These benefits can be availed at No cost EMIs for you and your family. The fundamental benefit is that it works like health insurance without the need for large, upfront out-of-pocket expenses and helps reduce monthly medical outgo as small installments.

The Bajaj Health Card is a digital EMI card which offers a pre-approved loan limit of upto Rs. 4 Lakh. It also provides free wellness benefits up to Rs. 10,000+, such as in-clinic doctor consultations, lab benefits, and preventive lab test packages.

What all comes under Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card?

Loan Limit of up to Rs. 4 lakhs to convert medical expenses into easy EMIs

Doctor consultations and lab benefits worth Rs.2,500

Free preventive health check-up package

10 Free teleconsultations with doctors

Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card- Gold or Platinum coverage?

There are two unique variants to choose from - Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card - Platinum and Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card - Gold. It depends on your needs.

The platinum card includes:

EMI loan limit of upto Rs.4 lakh for converting healthcare expenses into Easy EMIs

Doctor consultations and lab benefits worth Rs.2,500 at any Hospital, Doctor or lab

10 Free teleconsultations with doctors across 35+ specialities, worth Rs.5,000

1 Free preventive health check-up package worth Rs.3,000

The card costs Rs.999, inclusive of GST

The gold card includes:

EMI loan limit of upto Rs.4 lakh for converting healthcare expenses into Easy EMIs

10 Free teleconsultations with doctors across 35+ specialities, worth Rs.5,000

1 Free preventive health check-up package worth Rs.3,000

The card costs Rs.707, inclusive of GST

How do I get my Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card?

The best part about choosing the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is the ease of access. Once you visit the Bajaj Finserv Health website, you will have the card within 5 minutes. Here’s how:

Choose between Gold Health Card and Platinum Health Card

Enter your mobile number to receive OTP on your mobile, and then verify it

Fill in the online application form with your basic details such as full name, DOB, PAN, Aadhaar, e-mail ID and pin code

Select your gender and type of income, whether employed or self-employed

Click on ‘Proceed’ to generate the expenses limit of your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card

Complete your online KYC

Pay a one-time joining fee (Rs.999 for Platinum, Rs.707 for Gold)

Click on ‘Activate Now’ and complete the e-mandate process by entering your bank account number and IFSC

Once done, the card is then ready to use.

If you are an existing Bajaj Finserv customer, you can view the EMI Health Card on your Bajaj Finserv Health app and choose among the pre-approved offers.

Can my pre-approved coverage increase or decrease?

The Loan Limit on Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card is subject to change whenever we revise our credit policy. This is a periodic activity undertaken once every quarter.

Multiple factors are considered under the credit policy. These include:

Your Credit scores

Your income

Your place of residence

Your employment status

Your overall credit performance across other lenders

Proactive attention to health and medical coverage

Medical inflation has been rising almost twice as fast as the overall inflation rate in India, and therefore, getting treated for a medical ailment is often an expensive affair. In times of medical crisis, overwhelming stress leads to tough financial decisions. With the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network card, you get support for medical emergencies. But at the same time, the benefits allow for regular checkups and diagnostic tests to ensure such medical emergencies are rare and your health remains at the top of its game.