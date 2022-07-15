How Andrew Giorgi Defied the Odds to Become a Top Entrepreneur in Florida

Andrew Giorgi is a renowned entrepreneur from Orlando, Florida, who grew up in a low-income home. While trying his hand in the entrepreneurial space, things didn't go well, and he was forced to move back in with his family. Andrew did not give up and tried to rise again after gaining stability, but the venture did not work out. It took Andrew several different attempts before he could find something he was genuinely passionate about and prevailed.

Andrew established a YouTube channel called Ecommerce University . It's currently the top source for Facebook drop shipping content. They provide valuable insight on how to make money selling on Facebook Marketplace and Facebook shops to help you generate profit via Facebook. Their Facebook automation program has helped hundreds of clients create and scale profitable Facebook stores. Andrew is happy to have generated over seven figures from the YouTube channel with under 5K subscribers. He has also generated six figures within the first 18 months of starting his e-commerce journey and has taken two companies to 7 figures due to his contribution to running their operations.

Nonetheless, Andrew's success did not come on a silver platter. He had a huge debt ($35K) to pay while still reinvesting in himself. His business partner also stole $30K from him, and his only business account was suspended, bringing his income stream to

a halt. Due to financial struggles at the beginning of his career, Andrew hired an accountant who was not good at filing taxes and thus did not file his 2019 taxes correctly. This landed him in trouble with the IRS this year when he had to pay back taxes and cover his 2021 taxes within two months. However, this did teach him a very valuable lesson. Business is not only about making money! You should have the right people in your corner to sustain the company on the backend.

Andrew knows firsthand that your first success isn't going to last forever, even though, at the moment, it feels like it. You should not ignore the inevitable things in business that will need to be done eventually. You to have contracts or engage with a lawyer at the beginning of your partnerships, no matter how nice these partners may be. According to Andrew, you will get screwed out of business relationships and thus learn how to prevent, face, and overcome these situations best. Andrew’s advice is to buy relationships whenever possible—knowledge and execution alone will make you six figures, but relationships will take you to 7+ figures.

Andrew aspires to continue building on his strengths, grow his companies into multiple 7, 8, and 9-figure businesses over the next few years as he continues to hone his craft as a COO and CMO, and positively impact thousands of lives by helping them attain passive incomes and diversify their portfolios. He’d love the company he's currently the COO and CMO for to grow to multiple eight figures, thus continuing to disrupt the industry. Andrew also aims to keep mentoring other entrepreneurs who are passionate about operations and content and teach them everything he has learned over the past four years, allowing them to take their companies to the 7–8-figure level.