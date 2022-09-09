How “Concept Next” is Revolution

In today’s hyper-connected world, everybody is into incredible interior designs more than ever before.

Mrs Ranjit kaur founder of Concept Next

It’s like the new sentimental weakness - turning rather monotonous spaces into fun and flawless decors! We tend to amass digital collages of several decor ideas but how do we formulate them into beautiful reality? Well, here companies like “Concept Next” play a fundamental role. Having begun its professional innings in the year 2003, Concept Next is India’s revolution in the interior design domain. The company was founded by Mr Karan and Mrs Kaur. Starting (literally) from scratch, today the company has managed to solidify a position itself in its spectrum “ahead of its competitors”.

Like a pendulum swinging between extremes, interior design has always tended to either embrace new technology or react against it from one period to the next. For decades, the best way to uncover good ideas to aggrandise the aesthetics of the home was to purchase magazines. It was only a matter of time though. Today, with the advancement of technology and the introduction of potential interior designing companies, a positive outcome in the field of interiors and architectural outpourings has commenced. Concept Next is one such company that bestows innovative designs, incorporating the latest design plans and ensuring successful and on-time completion across the board!

Maintaining unparalleled creativity that begets good results, the company so far has managed to create and erect earthquake-resistant buildings, incidentally. At Concept Next, the employees are given a healthy pay scale - and they are phenomenal in their jobs. Working with a staff strength of 25 employees, Mr Karan believes that “we have had a good run in the business till now and we get a viable number of contracts via positive word of mouth publicity”. Setting the core ethos of ‘hard work is the single most important key to success and more so in this line of work’, Mrs Kaur also underlines the importance of work ethics and etiquette.

How “Concept Next” is Revolutionising the Interior Designing Field

Concept Next is a 19 years old company.Husband wife duo of Mrs Ranjit kaur B Arch from IIA and Mr Karan who is a civil engineer has completed up to 500 houses, receiving incredible reviews from all of its clients. Some of their potential clients include Unity Group, Maxfort Schools, Mr Vijender Gupta MLA, Haldiram Bhujiawala, Girish Switches, Franco Leone shoes,Punjab Shoes,Gupta Toys Corporation, sample flat heights,Manhar,Vasundhara Jewelers and more.

Today, Concept Next has made it effortless for people to hire the right professionals to revamp their houses. On the most basic level, the company furnishes a good interior design, adhering to space efficiency and functionality. They plan, research, coordinate, and manage enhancement projects that make your space healthier and aesthetically appealing. Mr Karan asserted, “the profession of interior decorating – ubiquitous today in both print and digital media – is barely 100 years old, born during the twilight of the Second Industrial Revolution. However, with the advancement in technology and science, we can curate amazing decor ideas and bring ‘em all into reality. Besides, Concept Next’s response has been good this year!”

Indeed, the online response to the company has been tremendous! So far, Concept Next has recognised astonishing growth and popularity. Mr Singh and Mrs Kaur are more than satisfied with their present lot of operations and have a truly well-entrenched setup in their line of expertise. They are absolutely content with whatever’s happening in their professional domain - however, they have true aspirations and hopes for the coming future. Their sight is set on certain task forces that need to be catered to in the times to come. Continual growth mechanics of the company; keeping abreast of the new technological dynamics that come up to improve the work-line essence of jobs, and managing to make healthy and worthwhile profits all at the same time, are the three vital parameters that the founders of Concept Next aim at!

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal