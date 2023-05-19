How do wonderful pictures influence netizens? Siddharth Sharma presents his perspective

Social media has a huge impact on us. Whether it's the Met Gala or a celeb's wedding spree, we have our eyes peeled to see the pictures from these events.

We are so captivated by those visuals! Don't you want to know why? So, let's understand this from Siddharth Sharma's point of view. He is the man behind those celebrity wedding photographs that you have been adoring lately.



Pictures have always been the best way to not only keep memories alive for ages but also serve as a source to narrate other people, ones' stories. As soon as a celebrity couple announces their wedding, we zealously anticipate a few insights from their marriage, and once they are out, we just can't get enough of them. As much as we cherish these pictures and videos, it's the cameraman behind those dreamy pictures who brings us the tale that we have been waiting for. And Siddharth Sharma is one such excellent photographer who has left us in reverence with those 'perfect' wedding photos.



Whether it was Alia-Ranbir's kissing picture or Kiara-Sid's ‘Saying Namaste’ picture, his creative vision has never failed the netizens but rather set a new trend for them.



Talking about the process behind these excellent pictures, Siddharth Sharma says, "I have always focused on capturing moments from a unique perspective. It is all about capturing true emotions, not just clicking pictures. And people these days are shrewd enough to spot candidness in a picture. Thus, when they see something real, it strikes their hearts, leaving a strong impact on them."



We are so influenced by these pictures that we plan our weddings in accordance with them. From the outfits to the theme and all the minute details, some pictures are so fantastic that they break the internet, just like Kiara-Sid's wedding photographs, which are the most-liked Instagram post in India. A cosmic number of people have recreated their poses, their makeup looks, their outfits, and their videos. Credit for all this hype goes to the photographer.



Siddharth Sharma is the founder of House on the Clouds, which has shot dreamy pictures of Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul, and Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray's wedding. He has many exciting projects, which also include shooting abroad for two months. We wish him good luck in his upcoming endeavors.