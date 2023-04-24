Breaking News
How Ed-tech Platform ExamsNation helps Exam Preparation?

Updated on: 24 April,2023 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In India, Exams have become crucial rather than unavoidable for one to get an advancement in their career.

How Ed-tech Platform ExamsNation helps Exam Preparation?


ExamNation is a Chennai-based online learning platform that provides comprehensive resources for students to prepare for their exams. Whether you are a student preparing for your school exams, or a Job aspirant preparing for a government exam, ExamsNation has something for everyone.


In India, Exams have become crucial rather than unavoidable for one to get an advancement in their career. In almost any sector today, talents are recruited through conducting an exam. Everything boils down to Population explosion. There is high competition for Jobs and Education. Students have to be more competitive to stand out in the crowd.



One of the key features of ExamsNation is its vast collection of study materials ranging from Pre Primary education to Post Graduation. The platform also offers a wide range of resources, including practice tests, exam guides, essays, current affairs, GK, and Exam News & Updates. These resources are created by subject matter experts and are tailored to meet the needs of different learners.


The Platform also provides study materials for various course subjects from different educational boards in India such as CBSE, ICSE, CIE, and State Boards. One can also get detailed information and the latest updates on various government job exams such as UPSC, Railway, Bank, SSC and Defence.

ExamsNation, the dedicated platform for students preparing for exams, was founded in 2019 by Saravanan Ravichandran, an Aeronautical Engineer and Educationist.

ExamsNation is available to students worldwide, as a cost-effective alternative to traditional exam preparation methods. By offering students with user-friendly interface and personalized learning experience, ExamsNation is working to become the go-to platform for students looking to achieve academic success, Said Saravanan Ravichandran

