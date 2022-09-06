How Ethereum, Tron, and Collectixt are Great Options to Purchase for Potentially 100x Profit

Traditional media sharing platforms have a major drawback; the cutting out of digital content creators from generated revenue.

Big media tech companies like Apple, YouTube, Amazon, and Facebook carve out the lion's share of the revenue generated from shared content while giving only a small percentage to the creators.

Many Blockchain projects have built ecosystems around combating this problem and providing much-deserved rewards to content creators. However, not many crypto projects have effectively done this quite like Ethereum (ETH), Tron (TRX), and Collectixt (CLEX).

Ethereum's Goals and Direction

Nobody talks about decentralized application (dApp) technology without talking about Ethereum (ETH). The Ethereum platform has successfully established itself as the choice ecosystem for creating decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized Blockchain solutions. Currently the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the crypto market, it boasts a market dominance that many crypto projects can only envy.

VitalikButerin developed Ethereum (ETH) in 2013 as an open-source decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that enables the protection of user ownership of digital assets.

The Ecosystem

Ethereum (ETH) is primarily driven by Smart Contracts and the Ethereum Virtual Machine, which improves the security and ease of cryptocurrency transactions. EVM also effectively drives many other Blockchain alternatives, as it is high-level security software.

The Ethereum ecosystem is the primary choice for developing digital assets, tokens, and technology, and it supports many DeFi protocols, metaverses, games, and DeFi platforms.

Ethereum primarily operates the proof-of-work consensus module, which sees that transactions would be carefully scrutinized and assessed to improve security. This ensures that nobody double spends their assets or cheats the system. All this is powered by smart contract technology and EVM software.

Ether, commonly referred to as ETH, is the primary token within the Ethereum ecosystem. It serves as the utility token while providing users access to the many platforms and services within Ethereum. As Ethereum (ETH) is a little cost-effective to run, Layer 2 scaling solutions have been implemented to offer users lower-cost transactions. Polygon (MATIC) is one such innovation.

Presently, Ethereum houses the most dApps platforms in the crypto industry and provides users with true ownership of their digital assets. Many metaverses, gaming and finance (GameFi), decentralized finance (DeFi), Cloud computing, API, payment platforms, Media sharing platforms, and financial systems operate within the Ethereum ecosystem securely and efficiently, effectively bringing crypto technology closer to the public and changing the way Blockchain technology interacts with the real world.

Tron and beyond

Tron (TRX) is a cryptocurrency and Blockchain ecosystem powered by the software developed by the Tron Foundation. It was created by Justin Sun in 2017 originally on the Ethereum Blockchain network. This changed in 2018 when Tron migrated to its parent chain.

Tron (TRX) uses smart contracts to enable the building and development of other currencies (tokens) and Blockchain-powered products. It has many DeFi features that remove control from a central authority and power the community of users. Tron (TRX) is also a leading media file-sharing platform, as evident by its acquisition of BitTorrent in 2018. This effectively leveled the playing field within the media sharing community, as content creators were given full and autonomous ownership of their content and rewards.

The Alternative Ecosystem

Tron (TRX) operates by some guiding principles to ensure full control lies in the hand of its decentralized community:

Network data is completely decentralized and not controlled by a central body or authority.

Content creators can earn rewards with TRX and other Tron-backed digital tokens.

Plans for Tron to evolve and incorporate GameFi technology as well.

Tron (TRX) was primarily created to reward content creators for their creative effort without needing a middleman. This works because users are directly linked with these creators and can reward them if they enjoy shared content. These rewards are distributed primarily in TRX coins, which are the native tokens of the Tron ecosystem.

The primary purpose of these TRX coins is to serve various utilities within the Tron network. The coins also store value and distribute rewards and can be traded on major crypto exchange platforms.

Tron (TRX) effectively combats the internet problem of piracy, content bootlegging, content poaching, and royalty issues.

The network operates on a delegated Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus authority, which means that stakers of more TRX coins are given the power to validate transactions. This process results in high throughput for the Tron network, with the ability to process up to 10,000 transactions per second without network fees. These provide a secure, cost-effective, and efficient platform for building and creating Blockchain-powered systems and solutions.

New Opportunities

Collectixt (CLEX) provides a user-friendly platform that prioritizes great user experience using Blockchain technology and smart contracts to expand NFT and cryptocurrency potential for market dominance and adoption. It is primarily an NFT ecosystem and marketplace that seeks to reward content creators and ensure they are duly rewarded with their royalties while protecting the ownership of their digital assets.

The Collectixt NFT marketplace leverages the Ethereum and Polygon networks effectively, benefiting from their security, consistency, reliability, speed, and world-class consensus processes to provide a safe and secure platform for the creation, sharing, storage, trading, and monetization of tokenized digital assets called NFTs. Its primary aim is to ensure users can store value with their assets and prove ownership.

The Collectixt NFT Marketplace Ecosystem

The Collectixt platform is a scalable cross-chain token network that enables the generating, utilizing, trading, storage, and monetization of NFTs in a more accessible, faster, and convenient way to ensure an increase in trade volume, market activity, and adoption.

The platform is primarily driven by the Collectixt token (CLEX), which provides access, governance, and utility within the ecosystem. The Collectixt (CLEX) platform ensures the availability of:

1. A marketplace for virtual real estate (metaverses): this provides a safe platform for trading virtual land and monetising tokenized real estate. As a result of this, NFT technology has built many real estate giants.

2. A marketplace for gaming platforms and in-game assets (GameFi): GameFi is a new technology that offers DeFi features in the gaming community and allows for the ownership of virtual in-game items and assets.

3. A marketplace for digital art and photography: digital art and photography can now be recognized as a legitimate branch of art because of NFT technology. This technology credits artists for their work and empowers them with the means to create more groundbreaking art.

4. A marketplace for interior design and 3D models and mapping: house plans, interior designs, architecture, and mapping can now be securely done within the Blockchain to avoid tampering and losing essential data.

The Collectixt (CLEX) ecosystem also features a platform that facilitates quick, secure, and efficient transactions called Collectixt Pay. Collectixt Pay is an online payment platform that enables users to pay, trade, and power transactions with the aid of CLEX tokens. This provides more utility for the tokens and reduces the cost of transactions. It features a user-friendly app incorporating DeFi solutions, top-notch user experience, and customer service.

Collectixt (CLEX) also enables NFT staking to support Blockchain security and operation. This process provides more utility for the NFTs, liquidity for the ecosystem, and generates passive income through royalties for the owners and creators of these digital assets.

Collectixt (CLEX) prides itself on its reliability, scalability, transparency, clarity, customer retention, and user-friendliness.

The Collectixt (CLEX) network is driven by the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) empowered by CLEX tokens. These tokens enable DAO members to deliberate, decide, and vote on changes and activities to be carried out and implemented by the Collectixt (CLEX) project. The DAO also serves to uphold decentralization as they would oversee Collectixt activities.

Tokenomics and distribution of the Collectixt (CLEX) network

Collectixt (CLEX) has a total supply of 5 million tokens. These tokens offer governance, membership, exclusivity, and rewards for Collectixt (CLEX) users.

Collectixt (CLEX) users also enjoy low network fees and cheap transaction costs when they trade with CLEX tokens. The distribution of the Collectixt (CLEX) tokens would go thus:

The Collectixt (CLEX) team: 15% CLEX

The Advisory board: 5% CLEX

The Play to Earn platform: 10% CLEX

Staking rewards: 10% CLEX

Community rewards: 20% CLEX

Airdrop campaigns: 10% CLEX

Private Sale Event: 20% CLEX

Public Sale Event: 10% CLEX

Marketing: 10% CLEX

The Collectixt (CLEX) tokens have a 2-month vesting period, which means all the tokens won't be disbursed at once to avoid oversaturation of the market with token supply.

With innovative technology to protect ownership and royalties, content creators can finally be encouraged to channel their creative efforts positively and earn rewards while they do. Decentralized protocols like Collectixt (CLEX) must exist, as these projects are changing how we interact with content and media.

Collectixt (CLEX) is a token to watch out for, as it promises many revolutionary features and solves real-world issues.

Website: http://collectixt.com/

Presale: https://signup.collectixt.com/register

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

