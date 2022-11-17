How Haryanvi Actor Hemant Singh's Fitness Journey Carved A Path Of Success For Him

Fitness is an extremely important aspect of self love. It's not just about appearance but a way to lead a happy, healthy and productive life.

Haryanvi actor, Hemant Singh realised it at an early age and decided to work on his fitness. And thanks to the pain he took, he was rewarded by some of the best gifts of life.



Hemant Singh weighed 120 kg during his schooling days. When it hit him that he needs to focus more on his health, he instantly started following a workout regime. After following a proper fitness regime, Hemant was able to build an exceptional personality and brought his weight down to 95kgs.



Soon after he lost that extra weight and built a muscular physique, he started feeling better and became more attractive. People around him started giving him compliments and also encouraged him to get into the acting field.



With all the love pouring in his side, Hemant Singh decided to become a Bollywood actor. His family was extremely supportive but suggested him to take one step at a time. Following the suggestion, he started acting in the Haryanvi industry.



Hemant made his debut with the song titled 'Tuition Badmashi Kaa'. His charm did wonders and in no time the song became a superhit and got more than 6 crore views on YouTube.



His next song was 'Bade Bade Kand' which got more than 3 million YouTube views in just 10 days. Hemant is currently working on a number of projects which are under development. In fact, a new song 'Gunshot' featuring released recently and is already hitting the popular music charts. The song has been directed by MP Sega and also stars Anjali Raghav.



With the pace Hemant Singh is moving forward, he’ll surely make his Bollywood debut sooner than expected.



Despite achieving so much success, Hemant Singh believes in being humble and staying connected to the roots. He gives the credit of his success to his family which supported him throughout the initial phase of his career. He also believes in hard work and plans to do more for people who have appreciated his work.