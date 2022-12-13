How Has The Sandbox Influenced Dogeliens?

The metaverse is a growing sector of the crypto market as many users and gaming enthusiasts have been exploring the metaverse and what it has to offer.

The metaverse is a digital world that provides users with control and ownership in a virtual place. Users can purchase, build, create, and even monetize through the metaverse. The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the first metaverse-based projects to be released and has been an inspiration to newer projects such as Dogeliens (DOGET) .

The Sandbox Launched In 2011

Although the metaverse is a concept that has been gaining popularity in recent years, The Sandbox launched well before this in 2011. Ahead of its time, The Sandbox created a decentralised, blockchain-based platform that allowed users to build, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. By merging DAOs and NFTs, The Sandbox aimed to create a one-of-a-kind experience for the gaming community.

Its main mission is to introduce blockchain technology into mainstream gaming. By using a play-to-earn model, users can be both creators and gamers at the same time. Its native token is SAND which can be used to make purchases in the game.

The Sandbox essentially helped pave the way for the metaverse and helped it grow in the market. With a unique take on gaming, many users and gamers have been developing a stronger interest in the metaverse recently.

The Sandbox Inspired Dogeliens

Dogeliens is a new crypto project that merges the idea of a meme coin with the metaverse. As a unique take on cryptocurrency, Dogeliens embraces the metaverse as part of its platform. However, rather than focusing on gaming, Dogeliens aims to use the metaverse to also provide an educational platform that teaches users about crypto.

To help encourage society to learn more about crypto and its advantages, Dogeliens has created this fun and interactive way to help individuals overcome this hurdle and begin their crypto journey. As it is primarily a meme coin, Dogeliens focuses heavily on its community of users and aims to please them. Hence, Dogeliens has a large ecosystem to have a wide variety of features that users will enjoy. This ranges from the metaverse to NFTs and more.

Although Dogeliens is quite different to The Sandbox as a crypto project, it has still taken inspiration from it as the metaverse is unique and seems to be the future of gaming. Whilst many projects like The Sandbox target a specific audience of gamers, Dogeliens’ platform targets a wide range. This will help introduce the metaverse to a different sector of crypto users in a unique way. Not only will this help the development of Dogeliens as a project, but also help expand the number of crypto users.

Dogeliens is currently in presale and is expected to launch in the next few months. It is recommended to carry out thorough research before purchasing any crypto tokens due to the risk that comes with crypto.

