How Healeo Nutrition is Reversing Fatty Liver Through Cutting Edge Genetic Technology

Healeo Nutrition, one of the emerging D2C health and wellness firms in India, has launched India’s first DNA-based Fatty Liver Reversal Program. The program aims to provide their clients with highly personalized and rigorous treatment based on the genetic report, that cleanses and rejuvenates their body, liver, and skin from the inside out, completely reversing upto stage 2 fatty liver.

Incepted under the leadership of Vineeth V. T. and Rahul M Pillai in 2020, Healeo Nutrition is powered by Global Group of Companies, a Multinational Conglomerate based in the Sultanate of Oman.

Speaking about the program, Co-Founder of Healeo Nutrition, Vineeth V. T. says “Once diagnosed with fatty liver; your doctors might just give you a generalised advice to reduce weight, consume healthy foods, exercise, etc. Even though they are right, each person has a unique body type, and we all react to diet and exercise in different ways. So how can one follow a standard advice and hope for results? Coincidentally, Cirrhosis develops in more than 90% of fatty liver cases in India, where patients suffer from severe abdominal pain, obesity, and in some cases complete liver failure.



You must look within your body, beyond your blood indicators and Liver Function Tests, and investigate the root cause at a nano level to see what exactly you need to do to reverse your fatty liver. This is where genetics come in. A person’s DNA is like the blueprint of the body, and will tell us what exactly the person must eat, what kind of exercises they should do, what health conditions they are prone to etc. Knowing this information helps you to bio hack your body and reverse fatty liver as well as help prevent and manage many other health conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, hypertension, and cardiac conditions.”

The entire program starts with the sample blood collection by the phlebotomist from the client’s home, when is then sent to the genetic labs for processing the DNA. Using DNA Microarray technology, a raw DNA report is generated which is then analysed and interpreted by an extensive team of bioinformaticians to prepare a GSA Report with Polygenic Risk Scores. The Nutrigenomics team at Healeo Nutrition, then use this report to prepare a precision diet and exercise plan targeting to reverse the client’s fatty liver. The program is held virtually through their app, where the client can see their meal plans and log it in with a click of a button. The team at Healeo Nutrition monitors the daily development of the clients while also providing weekly consultations, unlimited chat assistance, and hand-held supervision throughout the program.

Healeo Nutrition started getting recognised in the wellness sector for introducing potent and powerful formulations in their health supplements. Some of their supplements include Liver Forte, Lung Forte, Testosterone Forte, Immuno Forte, Glutathione Forte, and much more. Their consistent performance in the best-selling ranks in the liver and lung category, earned them a spot in the incredibly selective Amazon Launchpad Program. In addition, they have received additional praise for being among the first companies in India to test each batch of their products in independent NABL accredited labs.

Talking about why they decided to focus on fatty liver, Rahul Pillai, says, "Our liver is a key organ that performs various important duties, including helping to absorb nutrients and metabolising food and flushes out all toxins from the body. Over 35 percent of Indians suffer from fatty liver disease, where excess fat is deposited in the liver. Since most of them are asymptomatic in nature, people act on it too late, only when visible symptoms like abdominal pain occurs. We have customers who have been diagnosed with fatty liver for more than 5 years and had no idea that they could reverse it all these years. Since there are no medicines or medical treatment to reverse fatty liver, they assume that it is something you have to live with and just needs to be kept in check like your sugar levels. What they don’t know is that without a lifestyle intervention, it keeps progressing to a stage where they need a full Liver transplant. This is why we at Healeo Nutrition have decided to empower people to reverse fatty liver and eliminate the condition altogether.”

As part of their social initiative, Healeo Nutrition has also teamed up with the Mumbai-based Cuddles Foundation to provide children battling cancer with the proper nutrition. Healeo has also promised to donate a portion of their sales to Cuddles in order to support their mission in saving and changing the lives of cancer-stricken children.