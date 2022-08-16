How is artificial intelligence changing email marketing?

Email has an ability many channels don't: creating valuable, personal touches—at scale.

During the previous decade, emails evolved into much more than just text communications. It is safe to say that Email has unquestionably changed the way we communicate. Email marketing has made it easier for marketers to reach out to potential customers on a large scale.

We now pay attention to pre-header content, tone, word arrangement, hierarchical graphic organization, hero photos, gifs, and external linking options, all of which have the potential to elevate an email marketing campaign.

According to Statista , the global number of email users will surpass 3.8 billion by the end of the year. This represents a 100 million increase over 2017, expected to exceed 4.2 billion by 2022.

With the popularity of smartphones and social media, new digital developments will only help email marketing grow and become a more optimized, visible advertising option.

AI and Email marketing

Marketers each have preferred strategies and tools that work best for their brand. However, when it comes to email marketing, everyone always talks about the same things. So, what's new, you might ask? We call it artificial intelligence.

Without a doubt, AI is an enthralling force in our daily lives. Automation technology is being adopted by nearly every industry today because it reduces costs and simplifies complex processes.

Even in email marketing, signs of AI and machine-learning-powered solutions are quite visible. That is because AI can help you improve and streamline your email marketing campaigns

In email marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) is used to sculpt campaigns, influence textual content and copy, and ensure that every message is customized for the reader.

Artificial intelligence assists you in identifying relevant data and ignoring irrelevant data. You can modify and analyze data for programming and reprogramming based on AI experimentation and extracted information.

Honestly, millennial marketers are missing out on so much by side-eyeing AI. They should learn AI to improve their email marketing strategies and stay competitive in this market. AI has, after all, played a significant role in data analysis, customer personalization, and the development of cost-effective campaign strategies.

Here is how AI is changing email marketing

AI-powered solutions have aided in the transformation of email marketing. AI in email marketing increases revenue by increasing open and click-through rates. You can create winning email campaigns faster because AI in email marketing shortens the time it takes to create these campaigns.

AI technology analyses your subscribers' purchasing and behaviour patterns and uses the data to determine which language is more credible for your audience and when you should send emails.

Not only can AI-powered lead prospecting engines like Ledzen.ai to provide you with lists of angel investors in India, BSE-listed companies database, the email address of a CEO, or the contact information of an influencer in no time.

1. Mail Timing

Email schedule is super important if you see them on the user end. Different subscriber bases check their emails at different times. AI allows brands to determine their subscribers' time zones and when they are most active in their Emails.

Understanding this allows campaigns to be so targeted that they arrive in people's inboxes at the ideal time. All of this is accomplished through machine learning open predictive ability.

Using learning algorithms opens predictive ability; any email you send will be delivered to their inbox at the optimal time. So, if you're sending out an email regarding your upcoming Diwali sale, different users will receive it at different times of the day.

2. Analysis and Prediction

We pay a lot of attention to content now, don't we? All of us love some personalization from brands that email us now. Personalization can only happen with some good analysis of a consumer.

AI aids in creating targeted campaigns that anticipate what your customers will read and would potentially buy. It identifies relevant data and ignores irrelevant data to give you sales intelligence solutions.

It can track what they're doing, and AI can also determine where they spend most of their time, what products they're interested in, and what they buy.

We're sure you're aware that the recommender system keeps recommending things based on your preferences, trapping you in a vicious circle of overspending and shopping.

AI performs a similar function in email marketing. For example, if a person adds a couple of t-shirts to his cart but does not purchase them, the AI system will send them an email saying, "we guess you forgot something in your cart."

3. Grabs audience attention

Learning to communicate in the same dialect as your customers is critical. It works as a data enrichment tool, where the data is related to the consumers' vocabulary.

And, because subject lines are the first part of your Email that recipients see, getting them right can mean the difference between a successful campaign and the Email being discarded.

Sometimes we get an email that is simply too good to pass up. The subject line is similar to an earworm, but for your mind. It simply forces us to open it. Have you ever guessed who does that?

AI Creates attention-grabbing subject lines to capture your audience's attention. It assists you in writing better topic lines that make your customers feel you truly understand them.

Takeaway

An email has unquestionably changed how we communicate, and email marketing has made it easier for marketers to reach out to potential customers on a large scale. The growing popularity of AI developments will only help email marketing grow and become a more optimized, visible advertising option.

There is still much work to be done, but it has a bright future in the field of lead generation. Best efforts should be made to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support better long-term execution of email marketing and lead-generation processes. More AI-assisted email marketing tools must be deployed.

Because leads are real-time and validated, email marketing becomes easier with the best email finder tool, Leadzen.ai. Its advanced AI and smart tools like the geolocator and bulk search are a marketers delight.