How Karansher Singh Turned As Sardarflix And Brought Best Music In The Field?

Sardarflix (born: February, 2001 [age 21]), is an Musical artist and Content creator, has been deeply involved in releasing new musical pieces over the last year with their total number of tracks touching a massive number over just one year. Sardarflix full name is karansher Singh.

He rise in the music space seems to have taken place due to his consistent singles every month for the past year. His fans and music listeners alike have appreciated the efforts and that has translated to the immense growth of listeners for them.

Sardarflix plans to incorporate more electronic sounds this year in new, innovative ways so that the listeners can experience the fusion of Indian sounds once again in 2023. “There is very little time and a lot of content we want to put out this year as we progress to a newer, more profound songs. Sardarflix hope we can deliver exactly what his fans and listeners are expecting from sardarflix.”

Sardarflix will keep trying new things so that both our audience and hooked on this new fusion sound. It is never about the number of releases for sardarflix. The initial songs have happened organically, with almost no creative push needed. He have just been following our inner ambitions.”