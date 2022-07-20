How L H Hiranandani Hospital become a name to Trust

Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital is a Public Charitable Trust Hospital that came into existence in February 2004, founded in honour of the legend Padma Bhushan Dr L H Hiranandani. Dr L H Hiranandani was the inspiration behind the edifice. The hospital is a 244 bedded super speciality hospital located at the Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

The challenge of the early days was enormous, to foster the fledgling hospital into an enduring symbol of healthcare in the country. It was recognised early on that to make a real and substantial contribution; one had to redefine the standards themselves instead of doing more of the same. That set the tone of endeavour and guidance in every step of the way, luring the management towards ambitious solutions, services, teamwork and quality that suited them.

The results were quick to show. In 2007 this was the first hospital in Western India to receive the prestigious NABH Accreditation for Hospitals and Healthcare providers, an honour accorded to only eight hospitals in the country at the time. The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award trophy for excellence in healthcare was followed in 2008. In 2009, the Hiranandani Hospital was the proud recipient of the coveted International Asia Pacific Quality Award (The Malcolm Baldridge Award), as it is known outside the United States. The hospital has performed well and rewon these coveted awards in the year again in 2016. The hospital is well recognised in its leadership in Interventional Cardiology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Orthopaedics, Nerology and Emergency medicine, including Intensive care. The hospital is ranked today amongst the very best in the country.

Today, as a multi-speciality tertiary and quaternary care hospital, the hospital identifies itself as a frontline provider of comprehensive healthcare. Within a short period from 2004, we have grown from a 130-bed hospital to a formidable 240-bed facility. The expansion we undertook added not only beds but also newer service modalities. The hospital was modernised, and we are now in the same league as the best hospitals in the world.

It is a fact that at the heart of the Hiranandani mission, in any sector, is the passionate commitment to stay at par with global standards. Predictably, the theme reflects on nearly everything we undertake at the Hospital – the first initiative of the Hiranandani Group in healthcare. From the simplest to the most complex surgical procedures are performed at the hospital.