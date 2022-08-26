How Meeko will help parents easily find the right teacher for them

How Meeko revolutionized learning for kids with fun.

Making study time a fun experience for kids is challenging for many parents. It is so common to see kids with mobile phones or laptops, but few of them use this technology to learn good things they will be able to use in the future. Many parents struggle with getting their children to study. In addition, when they are studying, they easily get distracted. What is the best way to keep children interested in studying? And gaining knowledge? What will they love to learn? Where will be more comfortable learning? Is there a way for them to explore different skills without emptying their wallet?

Well, struggling from the same in the pandemic, a mom created Meeko for kids. Meeko has provided the answers to all of the above questions for parents struggling with the same. An online platform for finding a wide variety of skills for kids between 2 and 15 years old. Among the categories they offer are arts, fun science, music, food, coding, animations, life skills, and many languages. As a whole, the platform is designed in such a way that students can have fun while studying. In addition to playing games and building spaceships, they can also collect rewards.

Additionally, Meeko provides income-generating opportunities for teachers or anyone with skills that can be taught to kids between the ages of 2 and 15. As it is a marketplace, anyone can teach on Meeko at any time, anyplace, and from anywhere. Educators are able to use the platform for free at the moment. They even provide students to teachers, and everything is in one app. Both parents and educators don't have to use any other app while teaching or studying on Meeko.

Problems

Hard to have healthy screen time for kids

Hard to find good skills and compare classes & teachers

Switching to multiple applications to learn online

Solution

One-stop app to manage search, compare, choose, enrol, take live sessions, share material, and keep all the records.

Meeko's approach to making kid's screen time productive

Did you know approximately 15% of kids today have more than 4 hours of screen time a day? And approximately 35% have at least 2 hours a day! How do worrying parents make that screen time fun and productive? The solution to this problem is Meeko. Created by a worrying Mom, Meeko is an ed-tech platform that combines learning and gaming for kids aged 2 to 15.

Meeko is an ed-tech marketplace where you can find a unique variety of classes offered by educators from not only all over India but Worldwide. A one-stop solution for online learning with tools enabling search, compare, reviews, integrated live learning, gamification, payments, and many more e-learning tools. With a range of classes from free to affordable, Meeko attempts to equate the right to a variety of education by accessibility.

Children from ages 2 to 15 can explore categories like art, fun science, music, cooking, coding, animating, life skills, languages, and many more. The platform is designed in a manner that students get rewarded and can enjoy while learning. The rewards students receive while they learn them add productivity to their screen time. The rewards revolve around the Meeko Journey, where kids will win spaceship parts, flexems, and many other exciting rewards. You also get to see all the fun stuff on the kid's dashboard!

Safety first! As the founder is a worrying Mom, features for Parents to keep track of their children's activities, get notifications about kids' classes, and class suggestions based on their and their children's interests are fully integrated into the parent's dashboard. Educators are accessible for queries by parents, and upon request, a recording of live classes can also be shared. Thus, parents can relax while their kids are learning & enjoying with Meeko.

Meeko provides income-generating opportunities for teachers or anyone with skills that can be taught as it is a marketplace designed for anyone to easily teach on Meeko at any time, anyplace, and from anywhere.

Parents, Kids, and Educators don't have to use any other platform while teaching, learning, or having fun; it's all on Meeko. Go check it out www.meeko.world.

