How Newland AIDC Is Changing The Way Retail And Logistics Industry Can Manage Their Inventory

The most significant industries in India including retail and logistics are undergoing a dramatic digital transformation.

This has created a robust need for the adoption of innovative technologies and automation for an efficient inventory management process.

Owing to the rising need for efficient supply chain management, Automatic Identification and Data Capturing (AIDC) industry in India is witnessing an uptick to ensure real-time data identification, tracking and tracing with reduced human involvement and errors.

Against the backdrop of rising AIDC demand, Newland AIDC - a globally leading player is making strides in the industry by leveraging advanced technologies to empower the workforce in retail stores, warehouse and distribution centres and manufacturing facilities with greater accuracy and real-time tracking.

Technology at the forefront

Soon after the pandemic hit the world, retailers had to move to eCommerce platforms overnight. Along with retail, the logistics sector also witnessed dramatic pressure on the supply chain with burgeoning consumer demands. Newland AIDC identified a massive opportunity in inventory management, delivery, assets, security and documents, specifically in retail.

In a short span, the company has built a technologically strong portfolio of products including plug-and-play devices to cater to global markets. It has developed a broad range of barcode scanners, mobile terminals, interactive kiosks and OEM and ODM. Founded in 1999, the company ranks no. 4 globally for its handled barcode scanners by the VDC report. Additionally, it is recognized for its efforts in designing the first and only silicon IC 2D decoder.

Driving supply chain excellence in retail

Almost every retail company thrives on delivering astonishing customer service. However, it entirely banks upon a deliberate behind-the-scenesprocess that involves robust inventory management and operational efficiency. Newland’s scanning portfolio works seamlessly with the retailers’ POS systems and modernizes its business with a diverse set of barcode scanning solutions. This has resulted in expediting and enhancing the customer checkout process at supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, liquor and other small business outlets.

Apart from this, inventory management requires an accurate and real-time solution to enable retailers in in-store management. Newland AIDC has developed mobile terminals integrated with its patented UIMG technology to allow users to scan challenging barcodes on shelves and pallets for superior store and inventory management.

Rethinking track and trace in logistics

Supply chain efficiency and inventory management in logistics require an appropriate process to reduce errors, eliminate operational challenges and reduce losses. Newland AIDC has capitalized on RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) to manage packages in bulk quantity. The comprehensive set of Auto ID technologies builds a robust infrastructure to control the identification of the goods, their storage location, sorting, picking, shipping, in transit and delivery of packages with accuracy.

The tags on each package help in maintaining the efficacy of the supply chain and alleviate the scope of errors that can cost a high amount to retailers and businesses in case of any breach or theft. In the present digitally driven world, logistics is no longer limited to being a standalone process. For close monitoring and efficiency of inventory, Newland transforms business with greater data visibility and accuracy.

Strengthening Indian retail and logistics market

Though Newland AIDC is a global player in the AIDC market, it is planning to manufacture a portion of its product offerings in India. As part of its idea to leverage the Make in India initiative, the company is already in talks with local vendors to start the manufacturing of selective products in India by the end of 2023.

The company is planning to foray into consumer products like wearables, fixed RFID, vision cameras, etc. to increase customer productivity at lower operational costs. Moreover, it is also planning to strengthen its own post-sales support to reduce the downtime of end customers.