Some people are born with privileges and many opportunities on their hands, which makes their paths much easier. This could be Raphael Oliver's story, but the reality for him was totally different.

Born in a very small town in the interior of Brazil, Raphael Oliver has always been attracted in a special way by the art of makeup. Around the age of 15 he used to explore cosmetics catalogs fascinated by colors, shapes and nuances. It was there that his first inspirations for the great artist he would become in the future emerged.

Discipline is undoubtedly the secret of Raphael Oliver's success, who today has his name, reputation and credibility recognized on a global scale.

But in addition to discipline, does this Brazilian artist stand out so much in the midst of so many other makeup artists?

Well, the truth is that Raphael Oliver is a complete package when it comes to makeup and business.

At the age of 21 he graduated in marketing, at 23 in professional photography, and throughout his journey as a makeup artist he never stopped studying and seeking the top in skills and tools to offer the best to his clients and students.

Raphael Oliver is not a makeup artist stuck in just one style. This expert makeup artist manages to perform countless makeup styles with excellence, makeup all skin tones and is yet to discover any challenge that he is not able to overcome. Precisely because of such strength, focus and perseverance, Raphael Oliver has traveled to several countries such as the United States, Colombia, Ecuador, the United Arab Emirates, India and Turkey, taking his knowledge and experience to professional makeup artists in luxurious masterclasses.

