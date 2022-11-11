How Rocketize Will Become Part Of The Metaverse Like Decentraland And Genopets

Rocketize (JATO) is a deflationary token that runs on the Binance Smart Chain network. It is an open-source memecoin owned primarily by its community and the crypto exchanges that list it. In the Rocketize ecosystem, there is a 2% fee on every transaction, which will serve as a holder's reward and a way of reducing the token's supply.

Its developers have created codes that will instantly burn 50% of this fee and distribute the other 50% among holders. Burning the token means sending it to a dead wallet that nobody can access.

The creators of DogeCoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu, designed these tokens for humor. For instance, Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus created DogeCoin to mock Bitcoin. In the same manner, other memecoins tend to make light-hearted jokes.

Nonetheless, meme tokens have performed exceptionally well in different market cycles. Such that holders who bought memecoins with meager amounts of money made fortunes off the crypto market.

In fact, some memecoins made it to the top-ten list.

In light of this, Rocketize plans to emulate existing meme tokens by relying on its community. This network of individuals called Atomic Nation will help back and promote the project through social media hype and other means of publicity. Besides hype, Atomic Nation will promote DeFi services that Rocketize will create and ensure that traders actively use them.

One of these services is a token bridge that will link various blockchain networks and allow traders to convert their tokens from one blockchain to another. Rocketize proposes that its token bridge will support Polygon, Fantom, xDai, and BNB Smart Chain.

A non-governmental organization will supervise the Rocketize project and act on behalf of the Atomic Nation. The organization will monitor the DeFi services that Rocketize plans to create. In addition, Rocketize Foundation will help to sanction the terms and agreements in partnership deals that Rocketize might enter.

Rocketize token JATO Vs. Decentraland MANA

Decentraland is a dApp running on the Ethereum network. The Metaverse platform offers users incentives to use a shared virtual space. Moreso, users can buy or sell digital plots of land, socialize and enjoy immersive games within the Decentraland metaverse.

Recently, users have done unbelievable activities in metaverse platforms like Decentraland. For instance, it is no more news that couples are now marrying in the Metaverse. After an Indian couple hosted a wedding reception in Decentraland, other couples followed suit.

Game developers with exciting ideas can buy virtual land on Decentraland and start their journeys by launching a game in this virtual world. Also, talented creators can design 3D animations and interactive experiences and launch them in Decentraland.

Rocketize token JATO Vs. Genopets GENE

Genopets is a blockchain game built on Solana. It describes itself as the first move to earn an NFT game that rewards users for having an active lifestyle.

The game requires that players own digital pets called Genopets. Every Genopet evolves depending on its owner's daily activities. Your Genopets will grow as you maintain a healthy lifestyle and grow daily.

This concept sounds interesting because you can earn money by running, jogging, and walking. Genopets track your movement through a pedometer and converts your movement into energy that fuels the game.

Players begin the game by hatching a baby Genopet. A player's daily activities will increase his Genopet's battle performance and aesthetics with time.

GENE is the governance token of Genopets. Players use GENE to buy and sell exclusive NFTs in the Genopets metaverse and earn more of the token by locking it on a dedicated platform.

