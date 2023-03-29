How Satish Kumar Jaiswal Turned Jaiswal Furnitures Into One Of The Leading Brands Of Hyderabad

Many people regard risk as a big no, but Satish Kumar Jaiswal recommends against being frightened of them.

This 20-year-old revolutionary entrepreneur is transforming the furniture business by reaching new heights on a daily basis, but who is he and where does he come from?

He was born on March 8, 2004, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, into a working-class family. His father was the owner and operator of a furniture store. Satish's father had a strong effect on him as a youngster, and as the time passed, he developed a strong interest in business. When he turned 20, he opted to pursue a business career rather than a job. Satish ended up taking over his father's business after completing an MBA in Business and Marketing. Satish Kumar quickly expanded his father's furniture supply firm by constructing a custom-made furniture production plant. The goal was to create high-quality, low-cost furniture that met the needs of the clients. These, according to Jaiswal, are what set Jaiswal Furniture apart from other furniture producers.

Satish had to battle hard in the early stages of his firm's functioning to attract clients for his products. He attributed a large part of his success to digital media, which has helped him increase brand recognition and, as a result, direct transactions.

Satish Kumar defines a firm as a risk-taking venture in which the daring business owner is not afraid to confront challenges. Despite his reservations, Satish Kumar, the bold firm entrepreneur, is not afraid to take chances. He believes that taking calculated risks is critical in business and that one should be motivated to keep trying.

As a consequence of his high growth attitude and inventive thinking, his company, Jaiswal Furniture, now has a revenue of over a crore. In addition to working with India's largest network of rental hotel and home brand OYO, he started exporting custom - made Indian furniture across the world to highlight the supremacy of Indian craftsmanship.

His advice to ambitious young companies is to prioritize brand visibility above academics since, in his opinion, experiencing tasks in the real world teaches individuals far more than attending educational institutions. He also urges young minds to cultivate the habit of taking calculated risks, without which he believes extraordinary success is out of grasp.

Satish's life is exceedingly challenging since he usually needs to work till dawn usually to satisfy his clients' requests and deliver the goods on time. As a result, his mindset for preparing for his rigorous schedule is to remain healthy, which is why going to the gym, going for a walk, and engaging in physical exercise are all part of his daily routine and through which he also encourages a healthy way of life

Satish Kumar Jaiswal is also a humanitarian. He gives back to society through community development. Satish Kumar Jaiswal is doing an outstanding job of moving India's startup narrative forward by taking his Indian furniture enterprise to the global scene while also delivering hope.