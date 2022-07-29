How should educational businesses engage parents.

You can tell what people are thinking by the questions they ask. In the early years of my career when mothers came to pick up their children from school, they would ask, “bachche ne tiffin khaya?”- Did the child eat his snack. And now, when they come, they ask- “aaj class mein kya kiya?- What did the child learn today.

And I think that captures how the aspiration of the parent has evolved. They are reading a lot more, talking a lot more- amongst themselves, with teachers, with experts. All this to provide their child with a competitive edge. And it is not just aspiration. It is backed by effort. From running around to ferry their child to and fro from numerous classes, to planning educational vacations.

So, the question is if you are in the business of education, how do you engage with the parent in a manner that meets this aspiration? The complexity of educational business lies in the fact that the buyer and consumers are two different entities whose expectation from the same educational product may be totally opposite.

As an educational product or service provider, you would need to maintain a constant dialogue with the parent. They are seeking information constantly. On a variety of aspects pertaining to their child, parenting and child development, education and professional success. They want to understand how the future will take shape, and how can their child be a part of it. So, invest in a regular channel of dialogue and communication, provide counselling, show them the future. Listen to their questions and provide answers. They are keen to know what the world is doing with their children. What new classes, what new books, which new courses, what new idea.

Tell them things that they don’t know.

And lastly, todays parents are a harried lot. Constantly juggling multiple balls to ensure that they are providing the very best to their child. Assure them of that with your product and service.