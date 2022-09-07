It’s easy to focus your energy on growing your business in other areas like marketing and advertising, but you can also improve your success with human resources as well.

In fact, using solutions like payroll software, timekeeping software, benefits software, and more can help you save time and money while saving staff from doing repetitive tasks that require hours of their time each week. And by freeing up more of your workers’ time, they’ll be able to contribute more toward growing your business than if they were focused on routine tasks that could easily be automated or outsourced.

How Software Within Human Resources Can Help Your Business Expand

Team Collaboration

Software, such as Slack and Basecamp, helps team collaboration because they are widely adopted by companies who find it much easier to keep track of their communications and share files. With team collaboration software your human resources team can also directly communicate with several employees and give real-time updates.

Employee Tracking

Using software for your employee management can help you be more efficient and free up time for other tasks that may not get completed otherwise. Here are some benefits of software for employee monitoring :

Time management: you will know when employees are most active. This way, you can monitor their productivity and make necessary adjustments to their workloads.

Reporting features: employee tracking is a valuable tool for reporting on things like absences, sick days, vacation days, etc.

Security features: employee tracking helps you keep sensitive information safe from prying eyes.

Recruitment

The most efficient way to expand your business is by finding new people and getting them onboard. From a recruiter's standpoint, this can be difficult as you often find yourself stuck with looking for the right candidate in a very specific field of expertise.

Recruiting software can help overcome that obstacle. These days, there are numerous recruiting websites that use algorithms to find employees based on their desired fields and skill sets, from creative writing to 3D animation and graphic design. They also have tools like LinkedIn, which allow recruiters to see if they're friends with any potential hires or if they're connected through mutual connections. In addition, some recruitment sites allow companies to post job descriptions and have candidates apply via an online form or video interview. If you need to staff up quickly, it's easy enough to get a few applications without ever having to leave your desk.

Performance Management

It takes a lot of work to keep up with all the tasks of your job—in fact, an Accenture study found that managers spend more than 70% of their time on activities that are not the core parts of their jobs. However, Accenture also reports that 85% of employees report that productivity and innovation have increased since they began using performance management software. The program provides managers with insights into how well people are performing so that problems can be solved before they become serious issues.

Employee Onboarding

The idea is to reduce the time between starting your new job and being productive at it. Without some sort of onboarding process, this is a tough goal to accomplish. Luckily, there are online tools that can help you through this process. These tools provide guidance and access to resources for employees such as getting familiar with office procedures, understanding the organisational culture, or even learning about personal health insurance options. By reducing the amount of stress in their first few days on the job, these tools will ensure that new hires are more successful in their roles.

