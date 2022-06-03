How this new age healthtech platform is redefining the employee wellness space?

Employees are the assets of a company and their wellness is the ultimate responsibility of organizations. Their wellness and productivity share a close relationship that has influenced companies to adopt policies that address the wellness concerns of the employees. However, the traditional employee health policies were considered a response to illness or injury, being synonymous with insurance or hospitalization benefits.

Later with the onset of the pandemic, the mindset of the corporates shifted to employees' primary care needs. Today, a majority of individual healthcare and wellness-related expenses in India are spent mostly on Primary Care – be it Mental Wellness, Fitness, Nutrition, Diagnostics, Medicines or regular doctor appointments. Considering this shift, Visit – an integrated HealthTech platform fills the colossal gap of employees’ primary and secondary care needs by providing healthcare access to employees as well as retail customers.

Technology as the key differentiator

The integration of technology has rightly been shaping the personalization landscape. Visit – as an advanced technology platform emphasizes ‘one size doesn’t fit all’. It drives a high level of flexibility and customization in the employee health and wellness space to remain customer-centric. The platform harnesses the power of technology to customize apps and programs at the employee level. Basis the relevance of the program, the healthtech platform uses modular technology to design dashboards catering to the specific needs of each corporate and its employees.

In a short span, the healthtech platform has created a vast cashless network with healthcare centers, including over 30,000 doctors for cashless consultation, 7,000+ pin codes for medicine delivery and more than 4,300 pin codes for diagnostic tests. In addition, it boasts a combination of cashless and reimbursements solutions to provide flexibility to its users whether employees or their dependants. Incase of reimbursements, the platform uses AI tech to expedite the processing of reimbursements within hours of the request.

The business model

Being a new age platform, Visit works on an annual subscription business model, sponsored by corporates to provide unlimited access packages to employees and their dependents. In addition, it has designed customized corporate solutions under OPD with cashless and reimbursement models, pre-employment and annual health check-ups, gym and studio memberships, comprehensive EAP, Telemedicine and wellness for employees. Being a high tech-driven platform, Visit provides 24x7 access to on-demand healthcare services to the underserved Indian populace.

The business plans

Considering the exacerbating impact of the covid-19 pandemic, the platform is bridging the gap in the demand and supply for primary healthcare services. After gaining insights from the B2B sector, the healthtech platform is planning to foray into the retail space. It is building an extensive network of diverse retailers including telecom, travel, supermarket, e-commerce platforms, etc. to offer bundled healthcare products to end customers.

Since its inception, Visit has added over 250+ corporates and more than 2200 to its portfolio to deploy its platform for wellness and OPD solutions for their employees and dependents. Apart from corporates, it has also partnered with several insurance brokers and insurers for its B2B business offerings. The healthtech platform has also entered into retail partnerships with credit card and loan providers, smartphone and telecom companies, insurers, NBFCs, assistance product companies, rural distribution organizations and gyms.

In addition, it has also collaborated with insurance companies including Care Health Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, and others. The platform is also in talks with other retail and mass distributors to fulfill the primary care needs of its end customers.