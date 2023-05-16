How to Get Mounjaro for Weight Loss - Mounjaro Coupon, Cost, Copay, Prescription and Insurance Coverage Online and Over the Counter

If you have been looking for ways to get Mounjaro for weight loss we have the answers. We will detail all the various ways to get this injectable weight loss medication online or over the counter. You can also get a Mounjaro coupon to reduce the cost price via insurance coverage.

Weight loss injections like Mounjaro, Wegovy and Ozempic have all featured heavily in the media throughout 2023. Although effective they are very expensive, hard to obtain and have some side effects that you should be aware of. For these reasons we have also highlighted some cheaper Mounjaro alternatives for weight loss that are much safer and can be ordered online or over the counter.

How to Get Mounjaro for Weight loss - Quick Look

There are several ways to obtain Mounjaro (tirzepatide):

1. Get a Mounjaro prescription from your doctor

Mounjaro requires a prescription from your physician. Your doctor can evaluate if Mounjaro is appropriate for your type 2 diabetes management based on factors like your blood sugar levels, other medications, risks versus benefits, costs and insurance coverage. If prescribed, your physician will determine your starting dosage and schedule follow up appointments to monitor effects and make dosage adjustments as needed.

2. Fill your Mounjaro prescription at a retail pharmacy

The major retail pharmacies like CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, etc carry Mounjaro or can order it for you. Your out-of-pocket costs will depend on if you have insurance and your specific coverage. Check if your insurance offers lower pricing at certain preferred pharmacies. Some pharmacies also offer discount cards or coupons for Mounjaro that can lower your costs.

3. Use a mail order pharmacy

If you obtain Mounjaro through mail order prescription services like CVS Caremark, OptumRX, or Express Scripts, you may find lower prices. Mail order pharmacies can provide a 90-day supply of your medication rather than 30 days at a retail store. This may reduce certain out-of-pocket costs depending on your insurance. However, there are delays as medication is shipped to you.

4. Enroll in Mounjaro co-pay assistance programs

The manufacturer Eli Lilly offers programs that can lower your out-of-pocket costs for Mounjaro. Options include co-pay cards to reduce co-pays, patient assistance programs if uninsured, and nurse coaching. See Mounjaro.com for details and see if you qualify.

5. Compare Mounjaro prices between different pharmacies

Even with insurance, prices for Mounjaro can vary between pharmacies. Comparing out-of-pocket costs at different retail pharmacies, mail order options and using available discount programs can help you get the lowest price possible. factoring in any convenience or shipping fees.

6. Lower the dosage or change treatment

If cost is truly a barrier, your physician may be able to lower your Mounjaro dosage, switch you to a less expensive alternative with similar effects, or combine multiple drugs at lower doses to achieve comparable benefit at a lower overall cost. Treatment plans can be adjusted based on your unique needs and situation.

In summary, the primary ways to obtain Mounjaro are through getting a prescription from your doctor, filling that at a local retail pharmacy, via mail order services using approved suppliers, utilizing assistance and discount programs when possible, and comparing between various options to get the best price based on your insurance or financial means and in consultation with your healthcare team.

How Can I Get a Mounjaro Prescription

In order for a doctor or healthcare professional to prescribe Mounjaro for weight loss their has to be a reason.

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is only FDA approved for type 2 diabetes, not solely for weight loss. Doctors typically will not prescribe it unless a patient has a comorbid condition like diabetes that the drug is intended to treat.

Prescribing Mounjaro for weight loss alone would be considered "off-label use." Insurance also usually will not cover off-label use, requiring patients to pay high out-of-pocket costs.

Without an approved medical need, risks like nausea or diarrhea may outweigh benefits. Some doctors may still prescribe off-label cautiously if benefits outweigh risks for some individuals after careful consideration.

But in general, comorbid conditions need to warrant use before it will be prescribed primarily for weight reduction.

A comorbid condition includes: diabetes, high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Is Mounjaro FDA Approved for Weight loss?

No, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is not FDA approved specifically for weight loss. It is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes.

However, Mounjaro does show promise for aiding weight loss in some individuals based on data from clinical trials. In studies, participants using the highest doses of Mounjaro (10 mg and 15 mg) have an average weight loss of 12.4 to 21.4 pounds over 72 weeks. Weight loss was a secondary finding, however, and more research is still needed to specifically study Mounjaro as a weight loss treatment.

There are a few reasons Mounjaro may lead to weight loss:

It activates GLP-1 and GIP receptors involved in appetite control and satiety. By impacting these pathways, Mounjaro may decrease hunger and suppress appetite, making it easier for some people to cut calories. It slows digestion and gastric emptying which can induce feelings of fullness and reduce cravings. This could lead to eating smaller portions and less snacking. For type 2 diabetes patients, improving blood sugar control and reducing excess sugar in the bloodstream may decrease weight gained from elevated insulin and fat storage. Stabilizing blood glucose levels may also minimize energy crashes and sugar cravings.

However, weight loss with Mounjaro still requires lifestyle adjustments to be effective and sustainable long term:

Calorie reduction through nutritious diet changes is necessary. Mounjaro alone does not cause weight loss. It helps make diet and exercise changes easier to achieve for some.

Increased physical activity and exercise are also key. Mounjaro is meant to be used with exercise, not replace it. Activity helps maximize health benefits and weight loss.

Continued medical monitoring is required to properly titrate dosage, evaluate effects, minimize side effects, and make adjustments as needed to treatment plans based on individual progress and needs.

Commitment to long term adherence is essential. Mounjaro is not a "quick fix." Ongoing changes must be maintained to prevent weight regain.

Mounjaro Cost

Mounjaro has a list price of $974.53 for one 4-week prescription of the 5 mg dose and $1481.79 for the 10 mg dose before insurance. Out-of-pocket costs will vary depending on specific insurance coverage but can still be quite high, ranging from about $200 to over $1000 per monthly prescription. Those without insurance may pay the full list price. The actual price you pay will depend on your plan’s coverage details, preferred pharmacies they have deals with, and eligibility for discount programs.

The high cost is due to Mounjaro being a recently approved brand name drug. Less expensive generic or biosimilar alternatives are at least a couple years away. The manufacturer does offer a co-pay card for eligible insured patients that covers up to $500 per month in co-pays for a maximum of 24 months. Some may also qualify for patient assistance programs if uninsured. Comparison shopping at different pharmacies and mail order options may help lower prices. Dosage reductions or switching to lower-cost alternative drugs could also decrease overall expense if benefits outweigh risks.

Details on pricing are available on the Mounjaro website where you enter specific insurance plan information to determine plan-specific out-of-pocket estimates and options to lower cost. Actual pharmacy charges may differ slightly. Pricing and programs can also change over time. The best approach is to talk to your doctor about appropriate treatment options based not only on effects and efficacy but also on your ability to access and afford the medication long term. Your physician and insurance provider can help determine available resources so cost does not become a barrier to improving your health. But do be aware of the potential high price tag of newer medications and plan ahead.

In summary, Mounjaro can have substantial costs, especially if uninsured or coverage is limited. While specific pricing varies across different insurance plans and pharmacies, expect to pay potentially hundreds to well over $1000 or more out-of-pocket monthly for the higher doses. Talk to your doctor and insurance provider, compare options, look into discount programs you may qualify for, and consider if lower-cost alternatives could work as well at safer doses before committing to what could end up being prohibitive expense long term for some

Who has the Cheapest Price for Mounjaro

Several pharmacies may offer lower prices for Mounjaro (tirzepatide) compared to others. Some of the cheapest options to consider include:

Costco - Costco is a warehouse club that offers discounted pricing on prescription drugs for members. They charge a $60 annual membership fee, but Mounjaro may be significantly cheaper there compared to some retail pharmacies. You do not need to be a Costco member to use their pharmacy.

Sam's Club - Like Costco, Sam's Club is a warehouse chain and their pharmacy may provide lower Mounjaro pricing for members. A Sam's Club membership is $50-100 per year. Both Costco and Sam's Club get volume discounts that allow lower retail pricing.

Mail order pharmacies - CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and similar mail order pharmacies that provide a 90-day supply rather than 30 days may charge less for Mounjaro depending on your insurance contract. The larger supply at once and greater discounts they get can mean lower out-of-pocket costs for you. These services still require a prescription from your doctor to get Mounjaro.

GoodRx - The GoodRx website and app provide manufacturer discount coupons and prices for thousands of medications at local and mail order pharmacies in your area. Prices and available coupons for Mounjaro can vary between different pharmacies. GoodRx allows you to compare and find potentially the lowest costs where it's accepted based on dose and quantity. Discount coupons or promo codes can help reduce out-of-pocket costs by up to 80% for insured or uninsured patients.

Blink Health - Like GoodRx, Blink Health offers a variety of discounts and the lowest transparent pricing for generic and brand name drugs they have partnered with manufacturers on, including Mounjaro. Price comparisons and available coupons on their website and app can help you find low cost options at your preferred pharmacy or via mail order. Discounts may reach up to 80% but vary depending on current offers and specific pharmacy deals.

Manufacturer website - The maker of Mounjaro, Eli Lilly, has resources on Mounjaro.com to compare prices across pharmacies and access co-pay savings cards to lower your out-of-pocket costs if eligible based on insurance. They also offer patient assistance programs for those without insurance or who cannot afford treatment. The site can provide specific pricing details based on entering details about your current insurance coverage.

Comparing prices between options, using available discounts and manufacturer programs when possible and working with your insurance provider and doctor on appropriate treatment and ways to lower cost are the best strategies for accessing more affordable Mounjaro depending on your plan and situation. While no one pharmacy may always have the lowest price, checking around and staying up to date on current offers and resources can help reduce expense over the long run

Can I Get a Mounjaro Prescription Online?

It may be possible to get a Mounjaro (tirzepatide) prescription online through certain telehealth services, but options are currently limited. Some things to keep in mind:

Mounjaro is a new medication, just approved in 2022, so online healthcare providers are still evaluating if and how they may offer prescriptions for it remotely. Some may require initial in-person consultations first before prescribing virtually.

For controlled substances like Mounjaro with risks of side effects or abuse/diversion, most states have additional regulations on online prescribing that limit full virtual management. A physical exam, in-person follow up appointment or medication monitoring may be needed at some point.

Medications prescribed through telehealth should still only be done under guidance of a doctor licensed in your state who has fully reviewed your medical records and health needs to make sure treatment is safe and appropriate. Patient-doctor relationship and rapport still matter even remotely.

Your insurance plan may have additional requirements for certain prescriptions to be issued through a physical office visit with an in-network provider before covering medication costs. For specialty drugs like Mounjaro, telehealth alone may not suffice for some payors to provide reimbursement. Check your insurance details.

Am I eligible for the Mounjaro Savings Card?

The Mounjaro Savings Card offers discounts and co-pay assistance for eligible insured patients taking Mounjaro. To determine if you qualify for the savings card, here are the requirements:

You must have commercial insurance - The savings card cannot be used for government-run insurance such as Medicare, Medicaid or VA/DOD benefits. You need to have private insurance through an employer, Marketplace plan or private policy.

Your insurance must cover Mounjaro but you still have out-of-pocket costs - If your plan covers Mounjaro with a copay or coinsurance cost to you at the pharmacy, the savings card may help reduce those expenses. It does not apply if you have no insurance or your plan does not cover Mounjaro at all.

You must be taking Mounjaro for an FDA-approved use - Currently Mounjaro is only approved for improving blood sugar control in patients with type 2 diabetes. Using it solely for other purposes like weight loss alone would not qualify for the co-pay assistance.

You cannot be enrolled in government co-pay or prescription assistance for Mounjaro - If you have Medicaid, Medicare savings programs that help with drug costs or patient assistance from non-profits, you likely cannot use the manufacturer co-pay card. These government programs already provide reduced or no cost sharing. Using a commercial co-pay card in addition could be considered fraud.

You meet the eligibility criteria set by the manufacturer - Eli Lilly may have their own guidelines on family income levels, types of commercial plans the card applies to and allowance of use for the prescribed dosage/frequency beyond just FDA-approved indications. Their card, their rules. You need to review details on the offer and apply to confirm you meet any set conditions.

The co-pay card offer is subject to change - the manufacturers can start, stop or modify the savings card program at any time. While not likely to end abruptly, the available benefit amounts, eligibility criteria and details of the offer can evolve over time. It is not a permanent discount guarantee.

To apply for the Mounjaro Savings Card, you need to go to the manufacturers website, select the option to find affordability resources, input some personal information and insurance details to determine your eligibility and available benefits. If approved, you will get information on how to access the co-pay assistance at your pharmacy when paying for Mounjaro prescriptions.

The savings can be up to $500 per month in co-pays for up to 24 months at this time, but amounts and duration are subject to change by the manufacturer based on guidance for use and the offer currently provided. Meet any terms laid out in the details and keep a copy of your eligibility information in case of questions.

Get Mounjaro for Weight Loss Summary

There are many ways to obtain Mounjaro for losing weight. First and foremost this injectable drug is primarily used to treat diabetes and not to promote weight loss. You should go through the correct channels - visit your doctor and he or she will decide if you qualify for a Mounjaro prescription.

Once you have your prescription you use the information in this article to get a Mounjaro for the best price using coupons, savings cards and insurance coverage.

