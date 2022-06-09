How to Improve Gut Health: 5 Ways How a Healthy Gut Can Enhance Outer Beauty Glow!

One’s skin health is influenced by a number of factors, right from genetics, diet and nutrition to hormones.

One’s skin health is influenced by a number of factors, right from genetics, diet and nutrition to hormones. To put it simply, the skin is often the reflection of what occurs internally in the body. That is why, an unhealthy gut can often be the reason behind skin breakouts, dull complexion, early ageing, and other skin-related issues. Perhaps that’s why, whenever we have a gut problem, we also find ourselves grappling with pimples or other skin breakouts. If you want to get rid of your skin woes, the most simple and consistent way to do so is by improving or restoring balance in your gut. In this article, we shall look at the skin and gut connection as well as delve into the different ways of enhancing one’s gut health in order to get a clean, radiant and glowing complexion.

What is the Gut Microbiome?

According to reports published by the Harvard School of Public Health, the gut is home to a host of microorganisms, which is known as the gut microbiome. These microbes aid in digestion, influence the immune system, absorb nutrients, disintegrate potentially harmful and toxic food compounds, and integrate certain vitamins and amino acids that are critical to human living. Needless to say, optimal gut health means that the good bacteria must outnumber the bad bacteria in the microbiome. While no two people have the same gut microbiome, it still gets impacted due to the same reasons such as poor diet, medical history, genetics, disturbed sleep wake cycle, stress and more.





What’s The Connection Between Gut Health And Skin Health?

The gut-skin axis may be an extensively researched topic, but it is still not fully understood by all. It has been clinically proven that whenever one’s digestive health gets disrupted, the balance between the good and bad bacteria in the gut microbiome is severely skewed, leading to skin-aggravation and inflammation. Several research studies attribute skin health issues like acne and rosacea to an overgrowth of bacteria in the gut, also known as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO). An inflamed gut affects nutrient absorption, which eventually impacts skin health. Additionally, as per research, other gut health conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) cause skin problems like eczema, dermatitis, and acne, to name a few. While bad bacteria can cause one’s skin to break out, the good bacteria can help prevent and treat these skin issues. Thus, a healthy gut automatically reflects on the skin, making it clean,radiant, and glowing. That is why it is so important to fix gut problems.

So What Do We Do?

When it comes to skin health, people tend to spend money on topical applications, but what tends to help in the long-run is an inside-out approach. Understanding that your skin problems could have their source in gut health issues and focussing your attention on fixing them at their roots is a wise approach. So how to improve gut health? While diagnosis and finding the connection between skin and gut problems could take time, making correct dietary choices will help. Let's look at five ways in which we can improve gut health, which could in turn enhance our outer beauty glow!