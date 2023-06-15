How to Spoil Your Superhero this Father's Day

June 18 is Father’s Day and we share getaways for your to celebrate Dad in a very special way:

ADVERTISEMENT

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Renowned for its heartfelt service, the luxury hotel has curated exclusive Father's Day offerings. A brunch at the hotel’s award winning modern kitchen style diner CUR8 promises an unrivaled gastronomic adventure. Expect gourmet pizzas, pastas and other Italian specialities or choose from a range of freshly made Indian favorites. Ignite your taste buds and create unforgettable #FSDayday with delectable salads and sushis. Live counters and live music enliven this special day while an array of desserts will ensure your celebration of dad, carries forward on a sweet note. Fabulous Father's Day SPAcation packages from Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. These carefully crafted experiences will transport Dad into a world of serenity and bliss. Extend the celebration of the most important man in your life and treat Dad to a luxurious Father's Day Staycation at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. From spacious and tastefully appointed rooms to exquisite dining options and leisure facilities, every aspect of the stay is meticulously tailored for a blissful celebration. | To Book: 080 4522 2222

THE OZEN COLLECTION - Ozen Life Maadhoo

Enjoy a luxurious intergenerational holiday at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. Treat dad to the adventure of a lifetime, exploring the iridescent blue lagoons of the Maldives teeming with marine life. An exclusive, and lavish holiday plan, the INDULGENCE (™) Plan, encompasses all the pleasures of the resort. Gourmet cuisine in specialty restaurants, premium alcoholic beverages, snorkelling adventures, and exhilarating excursions are some of the privileges of this indulgent vacation plan.

The resort's PADI-certified dive school, Dolphin Base, offers unforgettable scuba diving experiences. Water sports enthusiasts will find a range of thrilling options, including kayaking, pedal boating, stand-up paddling, and windsurfing or sea bobbing, jet skiing, water skiing, wakeboarding, fun tubing, banana boat riding, and flyboarding. A SUB-ZEN experience allows semi-submarine rides to discover the underwater world without getting wet. OZEN LIFE MAADHOO ensures an immersive experience that will leave guests captivated and longing to return.

To Book: +960 400 2222

Novotel Vijayawada Varun's Big Daddy Brunch

Try the Big Daddy Brunch at Novotel Vijayawada Varun’s chic all-day dining outlet, Food Exchange, promises a delightful culinary experience featuring mouthwatering dishes spanning pan-Asian, Indian, and continental cuisines. With a dedicated street food counter, a tantalizing chocolate fountain, and a specially designed buffet for kids and Father's Day-themed desserts. Dad will be delighted to know that the hotel is offering complimentary dining for the father of the table, to make him feel truly cherished on his special day. Bond with your dad over exciting games and specially curated entertainment that will make this Father's Day celebration truly unforgettable.

Where: Food Exchange

When: 18th June 2023

To Book: +91 7799741022

JW MARRIOTT BENGALURU PRESTIGE GOLFSHIRE RESORTS & SPA

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resorts & Spa presents a fabulous brunch at all day dining restaurant Aviary with live music. The hotel collaborates with Harley Davidson for an extraordinary celebration. Bike loving dads can enjoy a showcase of magnificent bikes, with the opportunity to test ride two of these beauties. Families can enlist in friendly competitions at the gaming zone, fostering moments of joy and camaraderie while the hotel’s expert mixologists craft special sustainable drinks to keep dads in high spirits. A dedicated photo booth ensures that these moments will be cherished for years to come.

Where: Aviary

When: 18th June 2023

To Book: +91 -8792929221

FOUR SEASONS RESORT CHIANG MAI

Nestled among emerald rice fields, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai is a sanctuary of well-being, perfect for unwinding, recharging and finding your fulfillment with individually-tailored experiences. Ideal for spending time with family, the hotel invites guests to journey on the path to well-being on their own terms – from a private pavilion overlooking the verdant landscape or the plush interiors of an exclusive residence. Foodies can embark on a delightful culinary journey and try the hotel’s award winning restaurants, lounge and cooking school that offer an elevated take on Northern Thailand cuisine and Asian specialties, with a dreamy backdrop of Mai Rim Valley’s rice fields. Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai offers wonderful opportunities to explore a life in balance through restorative healing, yoga and breathwork; clean eating; and holistic well-being activities. Travel further and experience the best of Thailand with a visit to the hotel’s sister properties in Chiang Rai and Koh Samui.

Book: +000 800 650 1418

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach

Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach pays tribute to the love, dedication, and support that fathers provide with an unforgettable brunch at The Square, where delicious food, warm hospitality, and priceless moments await to honor the unsung hero of our lives. An all-day dining multi-cuisine Restaurant, The Square is rated amongst the top restaurants in Visakhapatnam. It is extremely popular for its Multi cuisine delicacies and its Lavish Buffet spread for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner.

When : 18th June, 2023

Where : The Square

Book: +91 7799884036

The Bheemili Resort managed by Accor

Whisk your dad away to a remarkable Father's Day staycation at The Bheemili Resort. It's time to show him just how special he is with a celebration tailored exclusively for him. Choose from twenty eight sea facing rooms with spacious private balconies. Enjoy a delicious meal at Teppanyaki, the only authentic Japanese restaurant in Visakhapatnam. The hotel features an organic garden to bring food made from fresh garden produce to your table. Kids can enjoy the kids' zone while adults unwind in the spa and come together to watch a favorite movie at the hotel’s Mini Theater. Give your dad the gift of an extraordinary staycation and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime this Father's Day.

To Book: +91 7799771601

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji

Treat your dad to a well-deserved weekend staycation at DoubleTree by Hilton Goa - Panaji. Featuring spacious and elegant rooms and suites with stunning vistas of the river, forest and garden, the package includes complimentary two-way airport transfers. Complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, and a complimentary mini-bar first fill are also included, guaranteeing a relaxed stay from start to finish.

Dads get a 50% discount at the hotel’s exclusive Father's Day brunch at Comida, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant. If dad enjoys lounging in and around the pool, the hotel’s thoughtful touches such as a poolside refreshment kit, complete with summer essentials and fruit-infused water, keeps you protected and hydrated are sure to make him smile. Try the Pool Summer Menu which offers a selection of seasonal signature dishes and beverages to perfectly complement the refreshing poolside atmosphere.

End your staycation with an exceptional 'Dinner at the Cruise' experience. Savour scrumptious cuisine while enjoying panoramic river views, creating an indelible and nostalgic memory to cherish for years to come.

To Book: + 91 9607975365