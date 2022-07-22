How to Start a Podcast in India with Anurag Manik from M-Square Podcast

As a part of his vision to help the aspiring and budding podcasters in the country, Anurag Manik from M-Square Podcasts conducted the IIM Bangalore Edition of their Successful workshop series SYP! (Start Your Podcast) hosted by Anurag Manik in IIM Bangalore that received participation of 50+ people.

Only 12% of the Indian population "has ever listened to a podcast." The podcast industry in India is an emerging market. Podcasting in India is in its initial phase, like YouTube was in 2015. As if in today’s world if you have uploaded more than 21 episodes, you automatically make it into the top 1% of podcasters in the world. Therefore, podcasts offer an appealing solution to people's multitasking needs, in contrast to video formats, which demand undivided attention.

M-Square podcast, hosted by Anurag Manik, is trending in 3 countries- Germany, India, and Tanzania, among the top 10 podcasts in India with over 50,000+ downloads.

M-Square podcast is one of the leading podcasts in India that is trying to bring out the untold stories of entrepreneurs working to uplift society; e.g., they interviewed Dev Sabarwal, working to bring the transgender community into the mainstream. They recently hosted Drishti Kharbanda, who is helping to teach the underprivileged sections of society. M-Square is one of India’s leading and award-winning celebrity entrepreneurs' podcasts which has hosted celebrities like Shruti Seth, Kunal Bakshi, founders of E&T network, and leading content creators and influencers

Numerous phases of the digital platform are seeing an open transition in the emergence of digital culture and excitement. And for this excitement and the growing popularity of podcasts in India keeping this into consideration M-Square podcasts, has brought up a new opportunity for budding podcasters in the country through workshops.

With his vision to help budding and aspiring Podcasters in the country and to encourage them to start their podcasting journey, Anurag Manik recently organized a workshop at IIM Bangalore that inspired young people to begin their Podcasting Journey in India, so as they should not face the same hardships he faced in the initial stages of his Podcasting Journey.

This was the first time a podcasting workshop was held at IIM Bangalore. M-Square Podcast has conducted workshops on Podcasting across India at IIT Bombay and NMIMS dedicated to developing new podcasters nationwide.

The IIM Bangalore workshop had around 50+ participants; it received much praise from the participants at IIM Bangalore.

It was an interesting & informative workshop, including aspects of learning and application, primary concern of participants was how to start and maintain consistency in the long run to which the host of M-Square podcasts, Mr. Anurag Manik advised them to have enough content with them in the bank and utilize them in case they fear on missing out on consistency. The highlight of the evening was not only the way the workshop was curated, designed, and delivered but also the stories that Mr. Anurag and his fellow participants shared about their first embarrassing public speaking experience and how it transformed them.

HubHopper, one of India's leading Podcast Distribution platforms that have helped numerous Indian Podcasters in their podcasting journey, was the backbone behind supporting this event. HubHopper offers a unique feature of monetizing the podcasts. That allows podcasters to follow their passion while creating a revenue stream.

Also, not to forget the event was powered by Electraminds Innovation, a leading start-up in the field of IoT-based Home Automation solutions with premium quality product supply and service integration.

Overall, the event was a terrific endeavour for growing the podcast culture in the country. It immensely benefited aspiring podcasters, who gained a lot from the workshop and may use it to curate their podcast.

M-Square Podcast has multiple similar workshops planned, one of which is scheduled to take place in HNLU among others.