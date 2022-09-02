Hrishikesh Majumdar aims to make India proud on International Platform by creating his distinct style of Playing the Flute

Winner of first prize at India level in SWAR SADHANA SAMITI for Instrumental Music, the amazingly brilliant upcoming flute artist Hrishikesh Majumdar displays ample talent and skill that he has learnt from his father, legendary Guru Pandit Ronu Majumdar.

Hrishikesh also holds the distinction of being the youngest Bansuri Vadak (Flute Player) to perform at the Tana Riri Festival in Gujarat.

"The day Hrishikesh Majumdar won the All India level Swar Sadhana Samiti Award when he was just 14 years old, I felt so proud that this boy is taking forward the family legacy. His biggest asset is that this boy performs with a cool head fashion and has the inherent quality of concentration and patience that is the statutory requisite of a great artist." says his father, the Grammy nominated Flute Wizard Pandit Ronu Majumdar who has been felicitated by then President of India in 2014 with Sangeet Natak Academy award and the Navbharat Times Lifetime Achievement award has contributed over 4 decades to this art.

This Bachelor in Arts from Jai Hind College and now pursuing M.A. in music has the ability to perform his riyaaz for almost 8 hours of practice at a stretch. It is no wonder that at this tender age, three of Hrishikesh's album have become hits - Flute Trance, Seven Colours of Life and the Jugalbandi with his father at Goa Fest 2019 (that has over 1 lakh views on YouTube).

His latest release is 'Kuch Na Kaho X Hansdhwani Raag' that is a blend of World Music, Bollywood music and Indian Classical Music. Kuch Na Kaho is fusion of these three genres of the famous R D Burman song that is trending on YouTube and bagged over 10,000 hits on Spotify,

The most distinct style of this young artist is that he has a strong clarity in Jhala that is the most difficult art of swings and twist of the tongue along with controlled breathing that extremely rare among today's generation of artistes. "One can feel the clarity of the sound of sitar while this art of Jhala is being performed by Hrishikesh," commented a veteran musician.

To his credit Hrishikesh Majumdar has performed at Sankat Mochan Festival, Tanariri festival, Sangeet Pratibha at Sangeet Natak Akademy, Saz-e-bahaar by NCPA, Sangeet Pratibha Mohatsav, with a Duet performance at Isha foundation, Coimbatore, then performed on the Mahashivratri day at Avadhota Datta Peetham, Mysore. He has also performed at Girnar Mahotsav in Junagadh, Utarpara Sangeet Chakra, Kalanjali in Ranchi, IGNCA in Baroda, Swarzankar 2022, HCL Baithak series, Bishnupur Music festival, in Barrackpore Sangeet Sabha, and the New Zealand tour of 2018, Pracheen Kala Kendra Festival and not to forget the Sangit Mahabharati festival.

“Like my guru Pandit Ronu Majumdar who has established his style, I want to create and establish my own style the world-over and become a style-maker so that I can make India proud at an international level in this art of Flute,” says Hrishikesh.

